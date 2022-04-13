Indonesia LNG Market Size Consumption Sales By Type, Product Specifications, Research Methodology,Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 10:42:12 / Comserve Inc. / -- Indonesia LNG Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast
A research report on Indonesia LNG Market discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.
Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) is natural gas (predominantly methane, CH4) that is converted into liquid form through a process called liquefaction. Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) value chain starts from exploration and production (including processing), from where natural gas is supplied to liquefaction plant, and then loaded into LNG tanker to be supplied to various destinations. Production of natural gas declined in Indonesia at a CAGR of 2.6% due to growing numbers of mature gas field in the country, which positively impacted Indonesia LNG supply market. Demand for LNG increased continuously during the same time frame, owing to rising demand from power and industrial sectors in the country. Thus, from being an exporter of LNG, Indonesia currently imports majority of LNG in order to address its domestic requirement and also to fulfil the contractual export agreements. Moreover, demand for LNG in the country is anticipated to continuously increase during the forecast period, owing to commissioning of three gas-fired power projects that have a capacity of 2.5 GW in the Java region. Therefore, aforementioned factors are anticipated to positively impact supply of LNG in Indonesia
According to "Indonesia LNG Market Demand & Supply Analysis, By Region, By Application, By LNG Terminal, Competition Forecast and Opportunities" LNG market in Indonesia is projected to surpass 5.9 MMT by 2025. Existing liquefaction capacity terminals in the country are expected to be converted to regasification terminals, which would ultimately bring down utilization of the liquefaction capacity of Indonesia. Indonesia majorly imports LNG from Australia, United States, Malaysia and Papua New Guinea. Moreover, increasing demand for LNG from various end use sectors and decreasing LNG prices in comparison to other alternative fuels are further anticipated to boost supply of LNG in Indonesia.
Report Methodology
The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research includes interaction with LNG terminal operators, aggregators, distributors and industry experts. Secondary research includes an exhaustive search of relevant publications such as company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.
Table of Content1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Indonesia Primary Energy Consumption
5. Indonesia LNG Supply Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Volume
6. Indonesia LNG Potential Demand Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Volume
7. Indonesia LNG Potential Demand Supply Gap Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Volume
8. Indonesia LNG Regional Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Volume
9. Indonesia LNG Market Outlook
9.1. Market Share & Forecast
9.1.1. By Application
Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
