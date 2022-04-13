India LPG Market Size Analysis and In-depth Study on Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 10:40:38 / Comserve Inc. / -- India LPG Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is a flammable mixture of various hydrocarbons, and majorly consists of propane and butane. LPG gas is colorless and odorless; and emits less quantity of CO2 when compared to petrol or diesel. Thus, LPG is extensively used as a cooking fuel, both in commercial and residential setups throughout the country. Application of LPG in the industrial sector is also increasing, owing to growing use of LPG as a feedstock in petrochemical plants in the country. Moreover, rising demand from transport segment and increasing consumption of LPG to produce various chemical components such as propylene, ethylene, butadiene, etc., is further anticipated to boost demand for LPG in the country in the coming years. Furthermore, increasing prices of naptha, rising LPG imports and expanding distribution network are anticipated to fuel consumption of LPG in India during FY17-FY26.

According to "India LPG Market By End Use Segment, By Source, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, FY2012 - FY2026", LPG consumption in India is forecast to surpass 35 MMT by FY26. North region dominated India LPG market over the past few years, and is further forecast to continue dominating the market through FY26. North region comprises several LPG bottling plants, oil refineries and petrochemical plants. Moreover, residential segment accounted for a lion's share in India LPG market in FY16, and the segment is anticipated to continue dominate the market through FY26. In order to increase availability of LPG in the country and foster competition, private sector was allowed to market LPG from April 1993, by decentralizing imports of such petroleum products. This is anticipated to boost adoption of LPG in various end user segments across the country. "India LPG Market By End Use Segment, By Source, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, FY2012 - FY2026" discusses the following aspects India LPG Market across the country (India):

• Global LPG Market Overview

• India LPG Market Overview

• India LPG Market Outlook

• India LPG Market Size, By Volume

• Segmental Analysis - By End Use Segment (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Transport and Others), By Source (Crude Oil Distillation, NGL & LNG Fractionation and Imports)

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

• Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Table of Content1. Product Overview

Research Methodology Analyst View Global LPG Market Overview India LPG Market Overview

5.1. Industry Structure and Stakeholders India LPG Market Outlook

6.1. Production and Forecast

6.2. Market Size and Forecast

6.2.1. By Volume

6.3. Market Share and Forecast

6.3.1. By Region

6.3.2. By End Use Segment(Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Transport and Others)

6.3.3. By Source (Crude Oil Distillation, NGL & LNG Fractionation and Imports)

6.3.4. By Company Residential LPG market

7.1. Market size and Forecast

7.1.1. By Volume

7.2. Market share and Forecast

7.2.1. By Region Commercial LPG Market

8.1. Market Size and Forecast

8.1.1By Volume

8.2. Market Share and Forecast

8.2.1By Region Industrial LPG Market

9.1. Market Size and Forecast

9.1.1. By Volume

9.2. Market Share and Forecast

9.2.1. By Region

