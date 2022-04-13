Egypt LNG Market Size Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 10:40:02 / Comserve Inc. / -- Egypt LNG Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



Egypt was an exporter of LNG till 2014. However, natural gas production in Egypt declined over the past few years, and at the same time demand for LNG increased continuously due to rising demand from power and industrial sectors in the country. Thus, from being an exporter of LNG, Egypt currently imports LNG to address domestic demand. Moreover, Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company secured a long-term contract from Gazprom and Sonatrach to supply 15 BCM of LNG to Egypt by 2020. Also, severalcompanies operating in Egypt LNG market are increasing focus on using Floating Storage and Regasification Units (FSRU) for faster commissioning of LNG and to also reduce cost of importing LNG. Furthermore, in order to reduce natural gas demand-supply gap in the country, imports and domestic production of LNG in Egypt is forecast to rise through 2025.

According to "Egypt LNG Market Demand & Supply Analysis, By Region, By Application, By LNG Terminal, Competition Forecast and Opportunities LNG market in Egypt projected to surpass 4.5 MMT by 2025. In 2015, Egypt recorded highest imports of LNG in Middle East & Africa. The country majorly imports LNG from Qatar, Algeria, Australia and Equatorial Guinea. Moreover, increasing demand for LNG from various end use sectors and decreasing LNG prices in comparison to other alternative fuels are anticipated to drive LNG market in Egypt

• Egypt LNG Demand & Supply Analysis

• Egypt LNG Potential Demand & Supply Gap

• Regional Market Analysis (Greater Cairo Region, Alexandria Region, Suez Canal Region, Delta Region, Asyut Region, North Upper Region and South Upper Region)

• LNG Pricing Analysis

Table of Content1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. EgyptPrimary Energy Consumption

5. EgyptLNG Supply Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Volume

6. EgyptLNG Potential Demand Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Volume

7. EgyptLNG Potential Demand Supply Gap Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Volume

8. EgyptLNG Regional Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Volume

9. EgyptLNG Market Outlook

9.1. Market Share & Forecast

9.1.1. By Application

