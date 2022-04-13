Thailand LNG Market Size According to latest research on focusing on Leading Manufacturers Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 10:37:15 / Comserve Inc. / -- Thailand LNG Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



Growing demand for electricity, declining domestic production of natural gas coupled with rising utilization of natural gas as feedstocks for petrochemical plants, is boosting demand for LNG in Thailand. Natural gas and LNG imported into Thailand is blended with locally produced natural gas. PTT Offshore LNG terminal was commissioned in 2011 in Map Ta Phut, with an initial LNG handling capacity of 5 MMTPA, which is further forecast to reach 11.5 MMTPA by 2020 in two phases. Expansion of existing LNG terminals, installation of FSRU (Floating Storage Regasification Unit) and growing demand for natural gas as an alternate fuel are major factors anticipated to positively influence the LNG market in Thailand over next ten years.

According to "Thailand LNG Market Demand & Supply Analysis, By Region, By Application, By LNG Terminal, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, LNG market in Thailand is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.2% . The country mainly imports LNG from Qatar, Australia and Indonesia. Bangkok dominated Thailand LNG market over the past few years, on account of high population density, rising number of industrial units and presence of gas based power plants in this region. Moreover, power sector accounted for highest market share in Thailand LNG market over the past few years, owing to decline in production of natural gas and rising dependence on LNG for power generation. "Thailand LNG Market Demand & Supply Analysis, By Region, By Application, By LNG Terminal, Competition Forecast and Opportunities discusses the following aspects of LNG market in the Thailand:

• Thailand LNG Demand & Supply Analysis

• Thailand LNG Potential Demand & Supply Gap

• Regional Market Analysis (Bangkok, Northern, Central, Western, North Eastern, Eastern, Southern)

• LNG Pricing Analysis

Table of Content1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Thailand Primary Energy Consumption

5. Thailand LNG Supply Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Volume

6. Thailand LNG Potential Demand Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Volume

7. Thailand LNG Potential Demand Supply Gap Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Volume

8. Thailand LNG Regional Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Volume

9. Thailand LNG Market Outlook

9.1. Market Share & Forecast

9.1.1. By Application

