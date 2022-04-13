Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines (SURF) Market Size Top Companies, Business Growth & Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 10:36:12 / Comserve Inc. / -- Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines (SURF) Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



"A research report on Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines (SURF) Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Subsea equipment is used to explore, develop and bring the produced hydrocarbon from the seabed to the surface. SURF equipment i.e. subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines form the vital link during the various stages of oil and gas extraction. These products are manufactured using set standards that are capable of withstanding high mechanical and chemical stress operating under high temperature and pressure. Increasing offshore field development can be attributed to technological innovations in the field of subsea equipment, which allows safe operations and efficient interconnections from topside platforms and vessels to wellheads installed on the seabed. Also, recovery in crude oil prices is projected to propel offshore exploration and production activities and this is anticipated to boost growth in global oil and gas SURF market

According to "Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines (SURF) Market, By Component, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, the global market for oil & gas SURF is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during 2016-2021. Flowlines dominated global oil & gas SURF market, on account of rising production from offshore fields, which require flowlines to be installed to bring the produced oil and gas from the seabed to the surface processing facility. With crude oil prices recovering and stabilizing, and companies are increasing offshore exploration activities. Also, technological innovations in the field of subsea equipment coupled with oil field service (OFS) companies offering steep discounts to improve their slowing order books is projected to boost growth in global oil & gas SURF market in the coming years. Few of the leading players operating in the global oil 7 gas SURF market include Technip, Subsea 7 SA, Aker Solutions ASA, EMAS Offshore Limited, McDermott International Inc. and Oceaneering International among others. These companies offer a diverse range of SURF products that are used for offshore deepwater exploration and production activities. "Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines (SURF) Market, By Component, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities discusses the following aspects of global oil and gas SURF market:

• Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Segmental Analysis: By Component (Flowlines, Risers and Subsea Umbilicals), By Application (Deepwater, Shallow Water and Ultra-Deepwater), By Region (Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific, North America and South America)

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

• Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Table of Content1. Product Overview

Research Methodology Analyst View Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines (SURF) Market Outlook

4.1. Industry Structure & Stakeholders

4.2. Market Size & Forecast

4.2.1. By Value

4.3. Market Share & Forecast

4.3.1. By Component (Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines)

4.3.2. By Application (Shallow Water, Deepwater & Ultra-Deepwater)

4.3.3. By Region

4.3.4. By Company

4.4. Market Attractiveness Index Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Application (Shallow Water, Deepwater & Ultra-Deepwater)

5.2.2. By Region Global Oil & Gas Subsea Risers Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Application (Shallow Water, Deepwater & Ultra-Deepwater)

6.2.2. By Region Global Oil & Gas Subsea Flowlines Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Application (Shallow Water, Deepwater & Ultra-Deepwater)

7.2.2. By Region Europe Oil & Gas SURF Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Component

8.2.2. By Application

8.2.3. By Country

8.2.3.1. Norway Oil & Gas SURF Market Outlook

8.2.3.2. United Kingdom Oil & Gas SURF Market Outlook

8.2.3.3. Russia Oil & Gas SURF Market Outlook

8.2.3.4. Netherlands Oil & Gas SURF Market Outlook

8.2.3.5. Denmark Oil & Gas SURF Market Outlook

8.2.3.6. Rest of Europe Oil & Gas SURF Market Outlook Middle East & Africa Oil & Gas SURF Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Component

9.2.2. By Application

9.2.3. By Country

9.2.3.1. Saudi Arabia Oil & Gas SURF Market Outlook

9.2.3.2. Egypt Oil & Gas SURF Market Outlook

9.2.3.3. Nigeria Oil & Gas SURF Market Outlook

9.2.3.4. Angola Oil & Gas SURF Market Outlook

9.2.3.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa Oil & Gas SURF Market Outlook

