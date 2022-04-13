India Solar Rooftop Market Size Current Trends, Segmentation, Key Players and Analysis Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 10:34:35 / Comserve Inc. / -- India Solar Rooftop Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



"A research report on India Solar Rooftop Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-76265

India's solar power potential within the country's geographical limits is high as majority of the geographical area lies within the tropics. As per the Census of India 2011 and Wasteland Atlas of India 2011, the total solar power capacity in the country stood at 748 GW, which is more than twice of the country's total installed power capacity. In 2015, the Government of India set a target of 100 GW of solar power generation in the country by 2022. Backed by favorable government measures and abundant solar resources, the solar rooftop market in India is expected to grow at a robust pace over the next five years. With the country's per capita electricity consumption standing at around 746 Kilowatt hour, which is below the global average, demand for electricity in India is expected to increase over the next five years on account of continuing economic growth. Government of India is focusing on expanding the renewable based power generation in the country owing to increasing global warming and environmental concerns. The share of renewable power in India's total installed power generation capacity is estimated to be 13% in 2016, and this share is anticipated to reach 40% by the end of 2030. All these factors point towards robust growth of solar rooftop market in India over the next five years.

According to the SDKI report, "India Solar Rooftop Market By State, By Connectivity, By End User, Competition Forecast & Opportunities the solar rooftop market in India to grow at a CAGR of over 60% during 2016 - 2021. In India, the solar power market is in its developing stage, and numerous measures are being taken by the government to promote the use of solar energy in the country. In order to map the solar potential in the country, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), a nodal Ministry of the Government of India for all matters relating to new and renewable energy, has installed 51 Solar Radiation Resource Assessment (SRRA) in the country to calculate the solar potential. In 2015, on-grid solar rooftop segment dominated the India solar rooftop market, and the segment is expected to maintain its dominance over the next five years as well. "India Solar Rooftop Market By State, By Connectivity, By End User, Competition Forecast & Opportunities discusses the following aspects of India solar rooftop market:

• India Solar Rooftop Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Segmental Analysis – By State (Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana & Rest of India), By Connectivity (On-Grid Vs. Off-Grid), By End User (Residential, Commercial & Industrial)

• Policy & Regulatory Landscape

• Changing Market Trends and Emerging Opportunities

• Competitive Landscape and Strategic Recommendations

Why You Should Buy This Report?

• To gain an in-depth understanding of solar rooftop market in India

• To identify the on-going trends and segment wise anticipated growth in the coming years

• To help industry consultants, solar rooftop manufacturers, distributors and other stakeholders align their market-centric strategies

• To obtain research based business decision and add weight to presentations and marketing material

• To gain competitive knowledge of leading players

• To avail 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get the research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based on both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with solar project developers and solar modules manufacturers and distributors. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-76265

Table of Content1. Product Overview

Research Methodology Analyst View India Energy Mix India Solar Power Market Overview India Solar Rooftop Market Outlook

6.1. Industry Structure & Stakeholders

6.2. Market Size & Forecast

6.2.1. By Value

6.2.2. By Capacity

6.3. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.1. By Connectivity (On Grid Vs. Off Grid)

6.3.2. By Region

6.3.3. By Company

6.3.4. By End User (Residential, Commercial & Industrial)

6.4. Market Attractiveness Index

6.4.1. By End User Tamil Nadu Solar Rooftop Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.1.2. By Capacity

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Connectivity (On Grid, Off Grid)

7.2.2. By End User

7.3. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

7.4. Net Metering Policy

7.5. Tariff Analysis

7.6. Market Attractiveness Index

7.6.1. By End User Maharashtra Solar Rooftop Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.1.2. By Capacity

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Connectivity (On Grid, Off Grid)

8.2.2. By End User

8.3. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

8.4. Net Metering Policy

8.5. Tariff Analysis

8.6. Market Attractiveness Index

8.6.1. By End User Rajasthan Solar Rooftop Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.1.2. By Capacity

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Connectivity

9.2.2. End User

9.3. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

9.4. Net Metering Policy

9.5. Tariff Analysis

9.6. Market Attractiveness Index

9.6.1. By End User

Get More Info: India Solar Rooftop Market"

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post India Solar Rooftop Market Size Current Trends, Segmentation, Key Players and Analysis Forecast 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.