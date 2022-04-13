APAC UPS Market Size Industry Insights , Major Key Players and Current Trends Analysis Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 10:32:42 / Comserve Inc. / -- APAC UPS Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



"A research report on APAC UPS Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Widening power demand-supply gap coupled with growing installation of electronic & computer devices, processing equipment and high end machineries requiring uninterrupted power supply for continuous workflow is leading to surge in demand for power backup technologies such as UPS systems in residential, commercial and industrial sectors across APAC countries. Increasing penetration of desktop PCs in various end user applications such as small offices/home offices, banks, government departments, data centers, IT sector, hospitals, educational and financial institutions, amusement parks, etc., is projected to drive UPS demand in the region over next five years. Further, on the back of rising SMB IT spending and anticipated growth in IT/ITeS, telecommunications, data centres, hospitality, retail and healthcare sectors, etc., demand for UPS systems is expected to grow in Asia-Pacific over the next five years.

According to SDKI report "APAC UPS Market By kVA Range, By End User, By Country, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, the region's UPS systems market is projected to reach US$ 4.1 billion by 2021, on account of increasing IT spending and surging number of small & medium sized enterprises. Further, due to rapid infrastructural development and increasing focus towards developing energy efficient systems for avoiding damage to sensitive equipment from frequent power outages, demand for UPS in the region is anticipated to increase in the coming years, with China and India expected to account for the largest market during the forecast period. Emerson Network Power, APC by Schneider Electric, Eaton Corporation Plc. and Mitsubishi Electric Power Products are few of the major companies operating in Asia-Pacific UPS market.

• UPS Market Size & Share Forecast

• Segmental Analysis- By kVA Range (Less than 5 kVA, 5.1 – 20 kVA, 20.1 – 60 kVA, 60.1 – 200 kVA, Above 200 kVA), By End User (Residential, Commercial & Industrial)

• Regional Analysis- China, India, Indonesia, Australia and Others

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

• Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research includes interview with UPS manufacturers, distributors and industry experts. Secondary research includes an exhaustive search of relevant publications such as company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

