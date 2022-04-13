Gas Gensets Market Size Share, Growth By Top Company, Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends & Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 10:33:09 / Comserve Inc. / -- Gas Gensets Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



A research report on Gas Gensets Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail.

Growing population and economic growth are resulting in power shortages across the globe. Moreover, owing to overconsumption, poor and aging infrastructure, unexplored renewable energy options and delay in commissioning of power plants, there is a huge demand-supply gap of electricity and this gap has been widening over the years. Furthermore, due to poor distribution networks, tax hikes, strikes, military coup, political events, severe hot summers or cold winters in various regions across the globe result in huge fluctuations in electricity demand-supply scenario. Consequently, an increasing number of diesel and gas generator companies are stepping in to fill the void, with various major companies having already experienced a huge sales surge over the last five years. However, drop in natural gas prices and fluctuations in crude oil prices are encouraging the customers to opt for gas gensets over diesel gensets. Moreover, developed economies, especially the United States and European countries, are implementing strict emission norms to regulate the harmful emission levels of diesel gensets, which is boosting the sales of gas gensets.

According to "Global Gas Gensets Market By Rating, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities the global market of gas gensets is projected to cross US$ 8 billion by 2021. On the basis of rating, the market has been segmented into four major categories – Low Rating (1kVA-75kVA), Medium Rating (75kVA-350kVA), High Rating (350kVA-750kVA), and Very High Rating (Above 750kVA). Among these categories, High Rating (350kVA-750kVA) dominated the global gas gensets market in 2015. The segment is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the next five years as well on account of growing industrial as well as services sector, increasing construction activities and continuing infrastructure development. In 2015, North America dominated the global gas gensets market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. "Global Gas Gensets Market By Rating, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities discusses the following aspects of global gas gensets market:

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interaction with gas gensets providers, distributors and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

