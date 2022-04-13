Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Receives Notice of Allowance for Patent Claims

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2022) - Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corporation APC 0E ("APC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its US subsidiary, Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Inc. ("APTI") has received a notice of allowance for patent claims covering key intellectual property.

APTI has been informed that the first set of claims from US patent application 16/180,960 have been allowed. These claims cover highly site-selective antibody conjugate compositions produced with APTI's two step conjugation technology and cover products of both the first step (which determines the lysine site-selectivity) as well as the second step (where a linker and payload are attached) creating complete antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). The claims broadly cover antibodies as a class and different classes of payloads including toxins, drugs and chelators. APTI plans to continue pursuing expanded claims and additional patent families within the initial application in order to create additional layers of intellectual property protection. The notice of allowance will be followed by patent issuance pending fee payments and processing.

Dr. Benjamin Krantz, President and CEO of APTI commented, "The allowance of these claims is a critical milestone for APTI. This patent will secure highly site-selective ADC compositions that are created by our conjugation approach and greatly enhances our ability to monetize our invention and increases our attractiveness to potential partners. The high selectivity included in the claims supports the incredible results that our approach affords. This is the first major milestone of 2022 and I look forward to achieving many more as we continue to develop our linker technology, perform in vivo studies and explore partnership opportunities."

Paul Woodward, CEO of the Company commented, "The allowance of our claims was a somewhat lengthy process; however, we are gratified that our allowed claims reflect the superior results obtained by our technology. We look forward to commercializing this technology."

ABOUT THE COMPANY:

Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corporation, through its subsidiary, Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Inc., has invented proprietary protein conjugation technology which enables the development of superior antibody-drug conjugates through improved site-specific labeling, drug-antibody ratio control and enabling of combination payloads. The technology has compelling pre-clinical data demonstrating improved homogeneity and increased in-vivo potency relative to current state of the art linker technology. The Company believes that the technology will enable the development of safer and more potent antibody-drug conjugate therapeutics and is pursuing licensing and partnership opportunities to advance development and create shareholder value.

