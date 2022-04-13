Restriction Endonucleases Market Size Global Industry Trends, Share, and Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 10:12:32 / Comserve Inc. / -- Restriction Endonucleases Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast
The restriction endonucleases market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 4.3% over the forecast period. The major factor attributing to the growth of the market is the increase in the usage of restriction endonuclease enzymes in various applications, like cloning, sequencing, and restriction digestion. Furthermore, the increasing funding and investment by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. According to a report by Alexander Schuhmacher, Oliver Gassmann, and Markus Hinder, the pharmaceutical industry is a worldwide top investor in R&D today, and it is predicted that it will keep its role as a leading R&D stakeholder in the future, with an industry-wide forecasted total R&D spend of USD 160 billion by 2020. However, high cost of the production of restriction endonucleases is the drawback of the market growth.
Key Market Trends
Type II Segment is Dominating the Restriction Endonucleases Market
Type II restriction enzymes are the familiar ones used for everyday molecular biology applications, such as gene cloning and DNA fragmentation and analysis. These enzymes cleave DNA at fixed positions with respect to their recognition sequence, creating reproducible fragments and distinct gel electrophoresis patterns. Over 3,500 Type II enzymes have been discovered and characterized, recognizing some 350 different DNA sequences. Type II restriction endonucleases always cleave at or near their recognition sites. They produce small, well-defined fragments of DNA that help to characterize genes and genomes and that produce recombinant DNAs. As the Type II enzymes are the most used and more advantageous, the segment has the maximum share. Furthermore, the other factors propelling the segment growth are increasing investments in research and development by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.
North America Dominates the Market, and It is Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period
North America is expected to dominate the overall market, throughout the forecast period. The market growth is due to the factors, such as the presence of key players, high investments, and growing research and development programs in the field of biotechnology, pharmaceuticals in the region, and established healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, beneficial government initiatives and increase in number of research partnerships are some of the drivers expected to increase the market growth.
Competitive Landscape
The restriction endonucleases market is moderately competitive and consists several major players. Some of the companies that are currently dominating the market are Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina Inc., New England Biolabs, Merck KGaA, Promega Corporation, Takara Bio Inc., and QIAGEN NV.
