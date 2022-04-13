Dental Floss Market Size By Key Players, Deployment Type, Applications, Vertical, and Region Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 10:12:39 / Comserve Inc. / -- Dental Floss Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast
The dental floss market is projected to register a CAGR of nearly 6.4% over the forecast period. The major factor attributing to the growth of the market is the increase in the incidence of oral problems and the increasing demand for oral care products. According to the World Health Organization, oral diseases are the most common noncommunicable diseases and affect people throughout their lifetime, causing pain, discomfort, disfigurement, and even death. In the year 2016, oral diseases affected half of the world's population, accounting for 3.58 billion people, with dental caries in permanent teeth being the most prevalent condition assessed. Furthermore, the rising awareness of oral hygiene and government initiatives are boosting the market growth. However, the availability of alternatives, like dental picks, is the major restraint for the market growth.
Key Market Trends
The Waxed Dental Floss Segment is Expected to Witness Rapid Growth
Waxed dental floss provides additional benefits, as they contain essential oils and enzymes, resulting in effective plaque removal. In addition, these are also available in polymer coating, which prevents shredding and provides effortless plaque removal. Manufacturers are investing in natural wax ingredients to produce all natural dental floss, made with three natural waxes, namely, jojoba, carnauba, and beeswax, with no added preservatives, sweeteners, or colors.
The factors that are majorly fuelling the segment growth are increasing oral problems, thereby increasing the demand for the oral care products. The awareness programs of oral care and government initiatives are also propelling the segment growth.
North America Dominates the Market and It is Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period
North America is expected to dominate the overall market, throughout the forecast period. The market growth is due to the factors, such as the presence of key players, high prevalence of accidents and trauma in the region, and the established healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, beneficial government initiatives and increase in the number of research partnerships are some of the drivers expected to increase the market growth. In this region, the United States has the maximum share due to supportive healthcare policies, high number of patients, and a developed healthcare market. According to Association for Safe International Road Travel, over 37,000 people die in road crashes each year, and an additional 2.35 million are injured or disabled, over 1,600 children under 15 years of age die each year, in the United States. As per the statistics, the the increasing patient pool and increasing disposable revenue in this country boosts the market growth of the region.
Competitive Landscape
The dental floss market is moderately competitive and consists several major players. Some of the companies that are currently dominating the market are Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Johnson & Johnson, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Dr. Fresh LLC, Lion Corporation, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Shantou Oral Health Co. Ltd, Water Pik Inc., and The Humble Co.
