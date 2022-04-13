Pelvic Inflammatory Disease Therapeutics Market Size Valuable Growth Prospects,Share, Demand and Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 10:12:49 / Comserve Inc. / -- Pelvic Inflammatory Disease Therapeutics Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The pelvic inflammatory disease therapeutics (PIDT) market studied was anticipated to witness a CAGR of nearly 5.6% during the forecast period. The major factors attributing to the growth of the market are rise in urinary tract infections, sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), and severe complications associated with PID, such as increased rate of Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) cases, and infertility. According to the study report published by the National Center for Biotechnology in 2018, the prevalence of lower genital tract infections, such as bacterial vaginosis, vulvovaginitis, etc., is higher in women with infertility which is projected to be continued in future which is likely to fuel the demand for efficient treatment driving the global PID market throughout the forecast period.

Key Market Trends



The Tetracyclines Segment is Expected to Hold the Major Market Share in the Pelvic Inflammatory Disease Therapeutics Market



Tetracycline drugs are expected to dominate the industry over the forecast period. The lucrative growth of the segment can be attributed to the rise in the adoption of these products due to proven efficiency in the treatment and recommendations of cephalosporin along with doxycycline, a tetracycline drug by the CDC as first-line treatment of pelvic inflammatory disease. Rapid advancements in new product development with reduced side effects, coupled with the availability of a wide range of marketed products, are expected to fuel the market. Furthermore, the disadvantages, such as increased resistance of the bacterium to other drug classes, like fluoroquinolone antibiotics, which is not recommended by the CDC for regular use in the United States, are also expected to increase the sales of the products in the segment during the forecast period.



North America Dominates the Market and it is Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period



North America is expected to dominate the PIDT drugs market throughout the forecast period. This dominance is mainly owing to rising incidences of menopausal disorders, polycystic ovary syndrome, uterine fibroids, endometriosis, trichomoniasis, HIV/AIDS, etc., due to change in lifestyles and a rise in stress among women in the United States, which registers the highest revenue in the region. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC report published in 2019, PCOS affected around 6% to 12% representing more than 5 million women of reproductive age and 1 in 8 women with a history of PID experience difficulties getting pregnant in the United States fueling the market. The availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure, increase in government expenditure for the women healthcare, rise in geriatric women population along with early product launches with enhanced quality in the region are expected to contribute its outstanding share in the growth of global market revenue over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The PIDT market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. Some prominent players in the market are implementing various strategies such as launching new products and making acquisitions to consolidate their market positions across the world. Furthermore, a steep rise in the availability of public funding for the development of these drugs is also expected to fuel the market. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are Bristol‑Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer Inc., Mayne Pharma, Perrigo Company PLC, and Mylan NV.

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of STD and Infectious Diseases Across the World

4.2.2 Rise in Healthcare Awareness along with the Increasing Aging Female Population

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Framework that Delays the Approval of Products

4.3.2 Expensive Patented Products and Severe Complications Associated with the Medication

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



