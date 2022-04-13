Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Market Size New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 10:12:45 / Comserve Inc. / -- Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast
The human chorionic gonadotropin market is projected to register a CAGR of nearly 7.6% over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing burden of infertility and hypogonadism around the world. In addition, increasing awareness about the HGC among healthcare professionals and patients, coupled with the new product launches, is anticipated to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, human chorionic gonadotropin used as the marker in cancer, including choriocarcinoma, seminoma, germ cell tumors, and others.
Moreover, the continuous research and development in the gonadotropin extraction and preparation, coupled with favorable initiatives by the government and non-government organizations, are expected to increase the demand for human chorionic gonadotropin products worldwide. However, the availability of substitutes and side effects related to human chorionic gonadotropin is anticipated to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.
Key Market Trends
Female Infertility Treatment is Anticipated to Grow at a Significant Rate
Infertility is defined as the inability of the couple to get pregnant or the inability of the woman to carry a pregnancy to term. Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (HCG) hormone plays a vital role after the formation of the embryo. Hence the usage of HCG in infertility treatment gained traction in both men and women. The growing burden of infertility around the world is anticipated to boost the market growth over the forecast period. According to the Maternal Health Task Force (MHTF), at least 50 million couples worldwide experience infertility.
The recombinant human chorionic gonadotropin products are anticipated to have the significant growth owing to the availability of different strengths and dosages for the individualization of therapy. Moreover, the demand for naturally extracted HCG hormone products is also on the rise owing to the launch of new products and high adoption.
North America is Anticipated to Register a Significant Growth
Among the regional segments, North America is anticipated to have significant market growth over the forecast period. The growth may be attributed to well-established healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement policies, and the growing burden of infertility. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, about 10% of woman i.e., 6.1 million in the united states between age groups 15 and 44, have difficulty getting pregnant or staying pregnant. Moreover, Asia Pacific anticipated a significant growth rate due to a rise in awareness regarding the treatment of infertility and the development of the affordability of treatment over the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The global human gonadotropin market is moderately fragmented and competitive. Market players are focusing on new product launches, product innovations, and geographical expansion. The key market players operating in the market include Merck KGaA, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Lupin Limited, Sanzyme and Merck & Co., Inc.
