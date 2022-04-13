Tarpon Springs Distillery's Gramling Woods Rye Malt Whiskey Wins Double Gold at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Gramling Woods Rye Malt Whiskey
Photograph of Double Gold Medal winning whiskey
Tarpon Springs Distillery announced today that their Gramling Woods® Rye Malt Whiskey was awarded a Double Gold Medal at the prestigious 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. The Double Gold medal is awarded to entries that receive a Gold medal rating by all members of the judging panel. These spirits are considered among the finest products in the world.
Gramling Woods Rye Malt Whiskey is a true craft whiskey that is mashed, fermented, distilled, aged, and bottled onsite at Tarpon Springs Distillery. Made from a mash bill of malted rye, pecan-smoked malted barley and malted corn, Gramling Woods Rye Malt Whiskey has a smooth grain‑forward flavor with notes of maple syrup, brown sugar, vanilla, honeysuckle, butter and caramel.
"We are honored to receive such a prestigious award from the largest spirits competition in America," said co-owner and Master Distiller Barry Butler. "When my wife, Lisa, and I started Tarpon Springs Distillery, we wanted to focus on making the absolute best spirits possible, do everything in-house, and not cut any corners. This award validates our strategy and all the hard work our team has put in."
About Tarpon Springs Distillery
Tarpon Springs Distillery is a grain to glass craft distillery located in Tarpon Springs, Florida, co‑owned by Barry and Lisa Butler. Since opening in December 2019, Tarpon Springs Distillery spirits have won numerous awards and medals in international competition, including the American Distilling Institute's International Spirits Competition awards for Best Specialty Spirit in 2020 for Papou's® Ouzo, and Best Moonshine in 2021 for Gramling Woods® High Rye Moonshine. Tarpon Springs Distillery products are available for purchase at the distillery in Tarpon Springs, Florida, and for retail purchase at select liquor stores in West Central Florida.
Tarpon Springs Distillery is located at 605 N. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs, FL 34689. Phone: (727)-940-2045
Website: www.tarponspringsdistillery.net
Press contact: Barry Butler; barry@tarponspringsdistillery.net; (813)-766-9539.
