ABC Roofing is Now Offering Roof-a-Cide® Professional Roof Cleaning & Stain Prevention Treatment to South Florida Residents & Business Owners

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - April 13, 2022

)

ABC Roofing Corp. is a leading South Florida roofing company. Family-owned and state-certified, ABC Roofing offers quality residential and commercial roofing services, and they are proud to announce a new roof cleaning and stain prevention solution.

ABC Roofing is now offering Roof-A-Cide® treatment. This professional roof cleaning and stain prevention treatment promises to revolutionize roof cleaning in South Florida. Roof-A-Cide® is designed to protect roofs against recurring algae, mold, mildew, and fungus. Its 25-year track record has made it a cost-effective option to eliminate damage caused by repetitive roof cleaning.

ABC Roofing cares about offering quality and trusted products to its clients. Their residential and commercial roofing services offer years of experience and attention to detail. ABC Roofing's awareness of environmental impact makes Roof-A-Cide® a trusted option. Roof-A-Cide® is safe for your roof and the environment. It's manufacturer-approved and comes with a two-year warranty.

"We're confident that Roof-A-Cide® will eliminate the need for a frequent roof cleaning service," says John Famularo, CEO and Owner of ABC Roofing Corp. "Not only will Roof-A-Cide® enhance the visual appeal of your roof, but you will never need to clean your roof again. We're excited to offer this innovative treatment to South Florida."

If you're in Broward and Palm Beach County, you can trust ABC Roofing to cover all your roof maintenance requirements. They offer roof installation, roof repair, roof replacements, maintenance, and inspections. For more information about Roof-A-Cide® roof treatment, contact their roofing team directly at 954-344-4622 or visit their website at www.abcroofingcorp.com.

