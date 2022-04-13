5-Time GRAMMY-Nominated Artist Matthew West Announces New Book 'The God Who Stays' Out 9/6

Matthew West
Photo of hit Christian artist Matthew West
Five-time GRAMMY®-nominated artist Matthew West announces his sixth book, "The God Who Stays," set for release on Sept. 6. Published by W. Publishing Group, an imprint of HarperCollins Christian Publishing, the new book is an engaging and thoughtful exploration, balanced with West's trademark wit and humor, that helps readers reconnect to the Biblical truth that God is with us. In his most personal book to date, West was inspired by the dramatic events of 2020 to go on a spiritual journey of rediscovery and revival inspired by the words of his hit song "The God Who Stays." For more information, visit www.matthewwest.com/thegodwhostays.
Pre-Order 'The God Who Stays' HERE.
West's current single "Me On Your Mind" is quickly climbing the Billboard Christian Airplay Chart — currently at number 17 — and has surpassed three million streams across all digital streaming platforms. He has had eight No. 1 singles as an artist, including his most recent multi-week No. 1 song "What If." It followed back-to-back No. 1 hits with "The God Who Stays" and "Truth Be Told," later recorded as a duet rendition with country superstar Carly Pearce (here). Dubbed by Billboard as a "well-rounded songwriter," he's notched 11 number ones as a songwriter.
The genre hitmaker is the reigning ASCAP Christian Songwriter of the Year, his fourth time with this honor in his career. In addition to his several RIAA Gold-certified and Platinum singles, fans can hear him on "The Matthew West Podcast," which just surpassed an impressive two million downloads and drops new episodes weekly under the "That Sounds Fun" network. He is currently captivating audiences around the nation with his Brand New Tour — for dates and ticket information, visit www.matthewwest.com/tour.
About Matthew West:
Matthew West is a five-time GRAMMY® nominee, a multiple ASCAP Christian Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year winner and a 2018 Dove Award Songwriter of the Year (Artist) recipient. He has received an American Music Award, a Billboard Music Award, and a K-LOVE Fan Award and was named Billboard's Hot Christian Songwriter of the Year. A recipient of the Rich Mullins Impact Award, West also received a Primetime Emmy® Award nomination for Original Music & Lyrics for the title track for the feature film "The Heart of Christmas."
In addition to his own recording career, he has co-hosted the K-LOVE Fan Awards six times, adding another this year, and has more than 130 songwriting credits to his name, along with back-to-back No. 1 songs by Casting Crowns including their recent single "Nobody," which West is featured.
Adding author to his list of accolades, West has written five books to date: Give This Christmas Away, The Story Of Your Life, Forgiveness, Today Is Day One and his latest, Hello, My Name Is.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Brittany Finley, Elicity Public Relations
(858) 254-0477
brittany@elicitypr.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.