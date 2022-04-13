5-Time GRAMMY-Nominated Artist Matthew West Announces New Book 'The God Who Stays' Out 9/6



Five-time GRAMMY®-nominated artist Matthew West announces his sixth book, "The God Who Stays," set for release on Sept. 6. Published by ‎W. Publishing Group, an imprint of HarperCollins Christian Publishing, the new book is an engaging and thoughtful exploration, balanced with West's trademark wit and humor, that helps readers reconnect to the Biblical truth that God is with us. In his most personal book to date, West was inspired by the dramatic events of 2020 to go on a spiritual journey of rediscovery and revival inspired by the words of his hit song "The God Who Stays." For more information, visit www.matthewwest.com/thegodwhostays.

West's current single "Me On Your Mind" is quickly climbing the Billboard Christian Airplay Chart — currently at number 17 — and has surpassed three million streams across all digital streaming platforms. He has had eight No. 1 singles as an artist, including his most recent multi-week No. 1 song "What If." It followed back-to-back No. 1 hits with "The God Who Stays" and "Truth Be Told," later recorded as a duet rendition with country superstar Carly Pearce (here). Dubbed by Billboard as a "well-rounded songwriter," he's notched 11 number ones as a songwriter.

The genre hitmaker is the reigning ASCAP Christian Songwriter of the Year, his fourth time with this honor in his career. In addition to his several RIAA Gold-certified and Platinum singles, fans can hear him on "The Matthew West Podcast," which just surpassed an impressive two million downloads and drops new episodes weekly under the "That Sounds Fun" network. He is currently captivating audiences around the nation with his Brand New Tour — for dates and ticket information, visit www.matthewwest.com/tour.

Matthew West is a five-time GRAMMY® nominee, a multiple ASCAP Christian Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year winner and a 2018 Dove Award Songwriter of the Year (Artist) recipient. He has received an American Music Award, a Billboard Music Award, and a K-LOVE Fan Award and was named Billboard's Hot Christian Songwriter of the Year. A recipient of the Rich Mullins Impact Award, West also received a Primetime Emmy® Award nomination for Original Music & Lyrics for the title track for the feature film "The Heart of Christmas."

In addition to his own recording career, he has co-hosted the K-LOVE Fan Awards six times, adding another this year, and has more than 130 songwriting credits to his name, along with back-to-back No. 1 songs by Casting Crowns including their recent single "Nobody," which West is featured.

Adding author to his list of accolades, West has written five books to date: Give This Christmas Away, The Story Of Your Life, Forgiveness, Today Is Day One and his latest, Hello, My Name Is.

