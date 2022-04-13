Ligases Enzyme Market Size Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 09:48:35 / Comserve Inc. / -- Ligases Enzyme Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The ligases enzyme market is anticipated to record a CAGR of nearly 5.5% during the forecast period. An increase in R&D investments to develop ligases as targets for therapeutic intervention of cancer is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period. Post-translational modification of protein is important for maintaining the physiological function. Dysregulation of protein ubiquitination will induce cancer. Ligases and deubiquitinases regulate protein ubiquitination to control the function and stability of protein, thereby developing inhibitors for the prevention of target disease. This results in a growing need for ligases in disease treatment, thereby propelling the market growth.



Furthermore, an increase in the incidence of birth genetic disorders and infectious diseases is expected to drive the market growth as ligases find application in the detection of birth mutations and infectious diseases. For example, as per the World Health Organization, in the United States, sickle cell anemia affects around 72,000 people, most of whose ancestors come from Africa. About 2 million Americans, or 1 in 12 African Americans, carry the sickle cell allele. Rise in research activities for sequencing applications and involvement of ligase enzymes in protein engineering are considered to be the key factors contributing to market growth.



However, high sensitivity of the enzyme to factors, such as DNA concentration, ligase concentration, temperature, and buffer composition , limits its adoption, which may hinder the growth of the ligase enzyme market.

Key Market Trends



Polymerase Chain Reaction Segment Dominates the Market and is Expected to Continue the Same during the Forecast Period



- Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is expected to dominate of the ligases enzyme market through the forecast period. PCR involves a thermostable ligase to join two probes or other molecules together. This technology has wide-ranging applications in both basic and diagnostic research, such as human genetic testing, forensic sciences, pathogen detection, and infectious disease testing, which act as a high impact rendering factor for this segment's growth. High prevalence of target diseases and rapid technological advancements, such as the development of high performance and superior qPCR and dPCR systems that demand the high need of ligases, are expected to be the key factors driving the growth.



North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to Continue the Same during the Forecast Period



North America is a prominent market due to the well-established end-user industries, such as molecular biology laboratories, research institutes, and pharmaceuticals companies. High scope for R&D activities in major countries is driving regional growth. The US government has heavily invested in R&D to promote the production of ligases as therapeutics for various genetic disorders, which is expected to propel the regional market over the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. The target population comprising individuals with genetic disorders, such as sickle cell anemia and hemophilia, is on the rise in this region. This provides avenues for players in this vertical to carry out research and develop a novel treatment with regards to disease treatment, thereby, increasing product penetration in the regional verticals.

Competitive Landscape



The ligases enzyme market is moderately competitive and consists of the global as well as local players. Due to the technological advancements, small and mid-sized companies are focusing on market penetration to grab the market share. Some of the companies that are currently present in the market are ArcticZymes, New England Biolabs, Promega Corporation, QIAGEN, and Takara Bio Inc. New product launches, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions are the key initiatives undertaken by the leading players in this vertical to sustain the competition. For instance, in February 2019, ArcticZymes launched its first ligase enzyme, T4 DNA ligase, which is a widely used enzyme in the ligase family with an aim of growing a synergistic portfolio beyond novel enzyme products.

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

