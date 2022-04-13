Gamification in Education Market Size Analysis 2022-2031, Leading Companies with their Growth Strategy

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 09:21:59 / Comserve Inc. / -- The gamification in education market is expected to grow from USD 450 million in 2018 to USD 1,800 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.0% during the forecast period of 2022-2031.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The gamification in education market is expected to grow from USD 450 million in 2018 to USD 1,800 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.0% during the forecast period of 2022–2031. The major factors driving the growth of the gamification in education market are increasing adoption of digital learning, growing need to enhance the learning experience for better outcomes, and adoption of AR/VR technologies. However, the lack of availability of skilled trainers and instructors is hindering the market growth.

Among offerings, the services segment is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period.

The services segment is expected to register the higher CAGR among offerings during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the rapid increase in demand for support services, as more institutions are looking for personalized products, leading to a rising need for consulting and support services.

The APAC gamification in education market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is projected to have the highest CAGR among all the regions covered, during the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by the increase in spending on technologies such as cloud and digital learning, growth in the adoption of mobile devices, and entrance of startups with innovative software in the region.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the gamification in education market.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 55%, Tier 2 – 20%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: C-level – 45%, Directors – 30%, and Others – 25%

• By Region: North America – 30%, Europe – 35%, Asia Pacific – 20%, and RoW – 15%

Research coverage

The market study covers the gamification in education market across different segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on offering (software and services), deployment mode, end user, and region. In addition, the study also includes use cases, industry trends, and key influencing factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The study highlights the competitive landscape and in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

