Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market Size Forecast With Revenue Analysis - Global Forecast to 2022-2031

With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.
The global Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) market is expected to grow from USD 12.8 billion in 2018 to USD 15.6 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period. The major market growth factors include increasing terrorism, growing defense budget of major countries across the globe, and modernization or replacement of an aging defense system. However, the high cost involved in the SIGINT system deployment could restrain market growth.
SIGINT in space or satellites is a vital resource for defense and security missions, especially while planning operations and mission deployments remotely. The satellites are designed to provide strategic threat assessments and offer an exceptional level of tactical support to decision makers and soldiers. SIGINT satellites support the warfighter, as the warfighter retrieves every minute data on a 24/7 basis, potentially every day of the year. Vendors are investing with an intention to play an even greater role in assisting defense and security operations. For instance, the CERES satellite system, the first operational space-based SIGINT system of the French Ministry of Defence, is scheduled for launch in 2020.
APAC is projected to witness the highest growth rate, especially in China and India, which is due to the high propensity of these countries to adapt to technological advancements. Rising insurgencies and armed conflicts in APAC is one of the factors driving the SIGINT market growth. For instance, according to ourworldindata.org, India witnessed 966 terror incidents in 2017. India was the fifth-largest country in military expenditure across the world in 2017. In addition to this, the fast-growing economies of the APAC region are improving their defense capabilities. For instance, in 2017, Japan spent USD 45.4 billion on military expenditure. Japan is investing heavily on submarine fleet purchases, which automatically increases the deployment of SIGINT systems in submarines.
In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the SIGINT marketplace.
The following list provides the breakup of primary respondents' profiles:
By company type: Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 45%, and Tier 3: 20%
By designation: C level Executives: 35%, Director Level: 25%, and Others: 40%
By region: North America: 45%, Europe: 20%, APAC: 30%, and Rest of World: 5%
