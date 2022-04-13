Out of Band Authentication Market Size, Growth Forecast With Revenue Analysis - Global forecast to 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 09:09:54 / Comserve Inc. / -- The OOBA market size is expected to grow from USD 533 million in 2018 to USD 1,532 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.5% during the forecast period.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

Services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The OOBA market by service includes professional and managed services. Further, professional services have been classified into consulting, training and education, audit and reporting and support and maintenance services. These services help clients understand their OOBA solutions and related processes. The solution segment is expected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period. The OOBA solutions are being deployed by a large number of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) to validate the identity of their customers and secure their organizations' infrastructure from unauthorized access in the event of increasing cyber threats.

Increasing deployment of cloud-based OOBA solutions in SMEs is expected to drive the growth of the SMEs segment during the forecast period

The SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR, owing to the rising deployment of the cloud-based OOBA solutions by SMEs to secure their web applications, mobile applications, mobile devices, infrastructure and Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) from unauthorized access, vulnerabilities, and attacks. SMEs are small in terms of their size, but cater to a large number of customers globally. Weak cybersecurity and low budget make the SMEs more susceptible to data breaches and identity thefts as most of the organizations lack proper security protocols to their organizations' applications, platforms, and infrastructures.

However, the rising sophistication level of cyber-attacks and the increasing need to protect their infrastructure and confidential data from unauthorized access and identity impersonification will drive the demand for OOBA solutions among SMEs. These solutions not only enhance the security portfolio of SMEs but also enable them to comply with regulations by ensuring customer data protection as well as organization data protection from identity theft.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC includes major economies, such as India, China, Australia, Hong Kong, and Japan, which are rapidly deploying the OOBA solution. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The APAC OOBA market is gaining traction, as this region is showing the highest growth of Internet of Things (IoT), Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), web applications adoption for their business functions and this in turn increases the need to secure these solutions against cyber threats, identity-based threats and attacks.

SMEs as well as large organizations in the APAC region have become more aware of OOBA services and started adopting them to combat identity-based threats and data thefts to their infrastructures, endpoints, and cloud-based applications. Furthermore, North America is expected to have the largest market size in 2018 owing to the presence of a large number of vendors and initial adoption of OOBA solutions owing to rising sophistication level of cyber-attacks and heavy financial losses in the advent of any identity attack.

