3D Mapping and Modeling Market Size Forecast With Revenue Analysis - Global Forecast to 2022-2031

With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The global 3D mapping and modeling market size is expected to grow from USD 2.8 billion in 2018 to USD 6.5 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.0% during the forecast period. Increasing use of 3D animation in mobile applications, games and movies; advancements of 3D scanners, 3D sensors, and other acquisition devices; increasing availability of 3D content; and advent of 3D-enabled display devices are the major factors driving the growth of the 3D mapping and modeling market. However, piracy and high technology costs could restrain the market growth.

3D modeling is the process of developing a 3D replica of an object via specialized software, and the product formed is a 3D model. It can be displayed through a computer simulation method. 3D models created from 3D objects are a collection of data points that can be collected via scanners. 3D models can demonstrate proposed buildings and landscapes through software architectural models. 3D solid models are created for nonvisual simulations used in medical and engineering. It is also used for CAD applications.

North America to hold the largest market size

North America leads the adoption of 3D mapping and 3D modeling technologies due to the increasing demand for enhanced surveillance and construction activities that utilize projection mapping to build 3D maps and models. The region has a highly stable economy, which gives it an upper hand over other regions in terms of utilization of 3D mapping and 3D modeling software in various fields. The demand for 3D mapping and 3D modeling solutions and applications in North America is being driven by the booming entertainment industry along with the surging demand for mobile mapping systems. The well-established building and construction industry in North America is also a great consumer of the 3D mapping and modeling for creating composite designs, optimizing production line, and manufacturing complex parts and associated ancillaries, be it for automotive, aerospace and defense, or healthcare.

The US is a major country in North America for the 3D mapping and 3D modeling market. Due to the presence of a large pool of 3D mapping and 3D modeling enterprises such as Autodesk, Bentley Systems, Trimble, Vricon, and Intermap Technologies, along with technology giants, such as Apple, Airbus, and Alphabet, the country has evolved leaps and bounds in this market. 3D graphics providing companies in the US are adopting extensive business growth strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and new product/service launches, expanding their business.

Canada is another key economy in this region. The country is rich in 3D animation, as enterprises and some of the innovative 3D animation companies, such as Corel Corporation, SideFX, and Toon Boom Animation promote the growth of the 3D modeling market. Surveillance and mapping activities have also evolved extensively as a consequence of government initiatives. This is evident from the use of unmarked cars by the City of Kingston in 2018 to capture photos of the city to develop a 3D map of the Kingston cityscape.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the 3D mapping and modeling marketplace.

 By company type: Tier 1: 70%, Tier 2: 25%, and Tier 3: 5%

 By designation: C-level executives: 45%, Directors: 35%, and Others: 20%

 By region: North America: 17%, Europe: 42%, APAC: 25%, South America: 8%, and MEA: 8%

Research Coverage:

The report includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the global 3D mapping and modeling market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. The report segments the global 3D mapping and modeling market by component, application, application, vertical, and region.

