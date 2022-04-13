In Order to Help CG Vocational Education Development, Meicam Technology and CGPower Reach Strategic Cooperation

Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2022) - Recently, a signing ceremony was held in Beijing to formally establish a strategic partnership between Meicam Technology and Beijing CGPower Digital Education Co.

Founded in 1999, the CGPower is a large group of companies that integrates film and television special effects production, animation production, TV program packaging, TV commercial production, animation book publishing, animation portal operation, animation and digital film and television education. In China, it is known as the "West Point" in the field of CG talent training.

After the signing of the contract, the two sides will cooperate with each other based on respective strengths to jointly build a practical training base for intelligent short video production. Relying on the intelligent short video production training platform and the shared special effects material creation platform, the two parties will start in-depth cooperation in professional construction, talent training programs, teacher training, curriculum reforming, and joint filing of software copyrights.

At present, Meicam Technology has served more than 500 leading industry clients and has a large demand for special effects materials. Through this cooperation, not only can Meicam expand the special effects material in the Material Creation Centre, providing more stable and high-quality material resources for platform users, but the students in CGPower can also practice what they have learnt in the process, laying the foundation for employment.

Taking this cooperation as an opportunity, Meicam and CGPower will build an exchange and cooperation platform to introduce quality basic education resources to vocational institutions in various regions, and jointly assist in the development of vocational education.

Company Name: Meishe Co., Ltd.

Person: Miranda

Phone: 0086+15801332014

Email: zhaojing@meishesdk.com

Website: https://www.meishesdk.com/en

