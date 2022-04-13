Real-time Bidding Market Size by Emerging Trends, Growth Forecast With Revenue Analysis - Global Forecast to 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 09:04:19 / Comserve Inc. / -- MarketsandMarkets forecasts the global RTB market size to grow from USD 6.6 billion in 2019 to USD 27.2 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 32.9% during 2022-2031.
With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.
MarketsandMarkets forecasts the global RTB market size to grow from USD 6.6 billion in 2019 to USD 27.2 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 32.9% during 2022–2031. Major growth factors for the market include rapid increase in the number of smart phone users, and a focus on improved campaign performance and increased RoI. Data privacy policy and regulations of RTB market may restrain the market growth.
The retail and ecommerce application to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period
The RTB market by application covers media and entertianment, games, retail and ecommerce, travel and luxury, mobile apps, and others. These applications are expected to witness high adoption of RTB platforms and solutions to achieve various benefits, such as increased efficiency, higher RoI, and cost effectiveness. Among these, retail and ecommerce is expected to grow at the highest rate, as RTB platform and solutions are effectively being used in the retail and ecommerce to deliver personalized experience to the users, increase campaign efficiency, and create brand awareness.
By ad format, the RTB video segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
Based on ad format, the RTB market has RTB Image and RTB Video segments. The RTB video segment is growing at a fast pace, as it is becoming a powerful ad format to engage target audience. RTB video advertisements can be placed across web pages and in mobile applications. The growing time spent by users on watching online contents and surfing internet on mobile and other devices is inspiring various advertisers to invest in the video ad format.
Among regions, APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The RTB market by region covers North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to the increasing adoption of advanced marketing technologies among enterprises. Major APAC countries, including China, Australia, India, and New Zealand, are expected to record high growth rates. However, APAC demands skilled digital marketing professionals to close the skill gap and adopt new digital technologies for better business operations. The growth in APAC is expected to be driven by the presence of half of the world's mobile users, the highest number of social media users, and increasing internet connection and speed.
Whereas, North America is expetced to contribute maximum in the terms of market size during the forecast period. Growth factors for the market in North America inlcude growing use of smartphones and connected devices including connected TV. Also, the time people spent on mobile applications and surfing internet is growing. It is further expected to boost the demand of RTB solutions across the region.
In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the RTB market.
By Company: Tier I: 17%, Tier II: 40%, and Tier III: 43%
By Designation: C-Level: 52%, Director Level: 30%, and Others: 18%
By Region: North America: 40%, Europe: 25%, APAC: 27%, MEA: 4%, and Latin America: 4%
