HelloPrenup Increased Revenue by 32% Using Microsoft Clarity

HelloPrenup has been featured as a customer success story for Microsoft Clarity. The case study features HelloPrenup's overhaul of its prenuptial agreement app and how it helped the pioneering legal tech company increase customer checkout rate by 32% in just a month.

The company used a couple of different options to uncover what improvements they could make to its prenup platform through user experience. HelloPrenup made the move to Microsoft clarity and immediately saw improvements in customer acquisition.

"We use Clarity to plan out our software and design work. By leveraging heatmaps, scroll depth, and mouse movements, I can see exactly what is resonating with and what is overwhelming our users," said HelloPrenup's CTO Sarabeth Jaffe.

HelloPrenup is the first online platform to offer prenuptial agreements at a fraction of the traditional cost, access within hours instead of months, and promotes a collaborative process that greatly improves a couple's prenup experience.

Prenuptial agreements provide overwhelming benefits for couples no matter how big or small their assets and debts are. By getting on the same page prior to marriage (literally), couples propose opportunities to mitigate some of the leading causes of divorce (like money and kids) and obligations during the marriage (like financial responsibilities, property division, etc.). Visit HelloPrenup.com to learn more.

HelloPrenup has been featured on Shark Tank, in CNN Business, Forbes, The Boston Globe, GeekWire, among others.

