HelloPrenup Increased Revenue by 32% Using Microsoft Clarity

HelloPrenup
HelloPrenup is the first online platform for prenuptial agreements.
HelloPrenup has been featured as a customer success story for Microsoft Clarity. The case study features HelloPrenup's overhaul of its prenuptial agreement app and how it helped the pioneering legal tech company increase customer checkout rate by 32% in just a month.
The company used a couple of different options to uncover what improvements they could make to its prenup platform through user experience. HelloPrenup made the move to Microsoft clarity and immediately saw improvements in customer acquisition.
"We use Clarity to plan out our software and design work. By leveraging heatmaps, scroll depth, and mouse movements, I can see exactly what is resonating with and what is overwhelming our users," said HelloPrenup's CTO Sarabeth Jaffe.
HelloPrenup is the first online platform to offer prenuptial agreements at a fraction of the traditional cost, access within hours instead of months, and promotes a collaborative process that greatly improves a couple's prenup experience.
Prenuptial agreements provide overwhelming benefits for couples no matter how big or small their assets and debts are. By getting on the same page prior to marriage (literally), couples propose opportunities to mitigate some of the leading causes of divorce (like money and kids) and obligations during the marriage (like financial responsibilities, property division, etc.). Visit HelloPrenup.com to learn more.
HelloPrenup has been featured on Shark Tank, in CNN Business, Forbes, The Boston Globe, GeekWire, among others.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.