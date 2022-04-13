Montana Internet Hires Lacey Brelje as Chief Operating Officer



Montana Internet Corporation is pleased to announce that Lacey Brelje will be joining the company as Chief Operating Officer. More recently Ms. Brelje was the Marketing Director for a civil engineering firm in Montana.

Ms. Brelje brings over eight years of broadband internet experience from her time as the Marketing Lead for Nemont Communications and its subsidiaries in Northeastern Montana, South Central Montana, and Northwestern North Dakota, where she managed the company's marketing campaigns while building successful product lines and developing entirely new revenue streams.

"We are thrilled to have Ms. Brelje join our Company and mission. She shares our passion for technology and complements our customer-obsessed culture, and we believe her impressive reputation for execution and achieving results makes her the right choice to lead operations," said Josh Romandia, CEO of Montana Internet.

"I am very excited to dive back into the technology space. I believe the potential for growth is tremendous, given the smart and passionate people, strong technology, and substantial footprint Montana Internet has developed over the last two decades. I look forward to partnering with the team to build the business," commented Brelje.

About Montana Internet

Montana Internet Corporation is one of the longest-serving regional Internet service providers in Montana. Headquartered in Helena, with offices in Lewistown and Great Falls, the company delivers high-speed fixed wireless and fiber-optic service to approximately 12,000 users throughout several regions of the Treasure State. For more information, visit HTTP://www.mt.net



