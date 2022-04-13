TruChoice Expands Exclusive Peer-to-Peer Coaching Program

MINNEAPOLIS - April 13, 2022 - (

TruChoice Financial Group, LLC, one of the largest distributors of insurance products in the financial services industry, is expanding an exclusive sales and practice development program for securities-registered financial professionals after a successful pilot phase.

The Peak Performance Program is TruChoice's premier peer-to-peer coaching program designed to help financial professionals realize incredible growth potential and increase overall business results. Through the program, members can take advantage of TruChoice's strategic relationship with Dan Ahmad and Jim Files—industry veterans, elite coaches, TV and radio personalities, and co-founders of Peak Financial Freedom Group—who share the field-tested sales and marketing tools they used to grow their business.

The program features weekly collaborative coaching sessions, access to point-of-sale tools, on-demand video content, access to resources exclusive to Peak Performance Program members, and immersive coaching labs conducted by top industry sales development consultants. In addition to that, members can connect with a community of elite financial professionals for networking and further growth.

"The Peak Performance Program was developed to provide financial professionals with an advantage, and I think the numbers from our pilot program speak for themselves," said Steve Bates, Senior VP of Sales Development at TruChoice. "Program members saw an increase in average annuity case size of almost 30%* over the previous year. On top of those results, another great thing about this program is that there's no cost to our members. TruChoice is absorbing the cost of the program, offering it at no charge to those who qualify. There truly is no downside to giving it a try."

For those considering the program, TruChoice offers weekly Peak Preview webinars that provide more details and give attendees the opportunity to have their questions answered.

For more information on the Peak Performance Program, program admission requirements and qualifications, or to register for one of the weekly Peak Preview webinars, visit www.ThePeakPerformanceProgram.com or email peak@truchoicefinancial.com. To learn more about TruChoice, visit www.TruChoiceFinancial.com, or call 800.237.0263. TruChoice Financial can also be followed on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

*Individual producer results may vary. The experience of other financial professionals is no guarantee of future success.

TruChoice Financial Group, LLC, is not affiliated with Dan Ahmad, Jim Files, and/or Peak Financial Group, nor do we guarantee their materials' compliance with applicable state or insurance advertising regulations. Although we may promote them, financial professionals are ultimately responsible for the use of any materials or sales strategies and should ensure they are adhering to the applicable state regulations and current approval policies on the use of any of their materials and/or strategies of the carriers they represent and their broker-dealer and/or registered investment adviser, if applicable.

