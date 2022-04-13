How to Define the Success of a Press Release Campaign

A press release is a compelling and concise news story that's typically written by a public relations professional and distributed to targeted media sources to announce something newsworthy.
Common press release topics include but aren't limited to:
- The release of a special report.
- A company milestone.
- A new product announcement/launch.
- A new round of funding.
- Announcement of a new executive.
No matter the message, the goal of a press release is to connect a brand with its target audience and capture the attention of the media.
How can companies that leverage consistent press release distribution adequately define and measure success?
As an industry leader in press release distribution services, Newswire is sharing some key performance indicators (KPIs) brands can use to gain a better understanding of whether or not their efforts are working.
Website traffic - A bump in website traffic can indicate the impact of a press release campaign. Look at the date the release was published and compare it to the daily traffic stats in Google Analytics. Keeping an eye on these statistics can help a brand understand the impact its content is having on its target audience.
Downloads - This is an important metric to consider for brands that have released a new app or educational resource in the form of a PDF. A press release campaign that coincides with an increase in downloads is solid evidence the messaging and content were effective.
Social media engagement - A positive surge in social media engagement following a press release campaign is a good signal the content hit the mark. This information helps brands gain a better understanding of what their audience cares about in order to model future campaigns.
Sales - This is perhaps the most important KPI as it proves a press release campaign had a significant impact on a company's bottom line. An increase in sales validates the press release campaign delivered the right message to the right audience at the right time.
"Every business and their goals are different, and their KPIs should reflect that uniqueness," said Charlie Terenzio, CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications at Newswire. "By sharing these basic KPIs, our goal is to get brands thinking about the data that means the most to their company's success now and in the future."
