Mastek Positioned as a Major Contender in the Digital Interactive Experience Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 by Everest Group

Mastek featured as a 'Major Contender' in an assessment of 16 leading service providers in Everest Group's Digital Interactive Experience (DIX) Services PEAK Matrix® evaluation framework. The study is based on Everest Group's annual Request for Information (RFI) process for the calendar year 2021, interactions with leading DIX service providers, client reference checks, and an ongoing analysis of the DIX services market.

"Enterprises are increasingly investing in differentiated and personalized experiences for their customers, employees, and partners, with a particular focus on adopting inclusive, responsible, and sustainable design methodologies to help their brands refine their value propositions. Moreover, emerging technologies such as AR/VR and artificial intelligence are introducing novel ways to deliver experiences. Mastek has a strong focus on D2X value proposition and sophisticated capabilities to orchestrate e-commerce journeys. Mastek is positioned as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Digital Interactive Experience Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022. Clients appreciate Mastek's quick problem resolution and seamless account management and, as a result, perceive it as a true business transformation partner." - Nisha Krishan, Practice Director, Everest group

"We are delighted to be recognized as a Major Contender in the Everest Group's DIX Services PEAK Matrix® assessment 2022. This is a true testament of how our D2X (Direct to Stakeholder) strategy is enabling our clients to Go Direct, enhance reach & engagement, maximize user adoption and deliver an unforgettable experience. I want to thank our clients who came forward and supported us by providing their feedback to Everest Group." - Raman Sapra, President & Global Chief Growth Officer - Mastek

Following are Mastek's key strengths called out by Everest group -

Mastek has a strong narrative around a D2X value proposition focused on people, technology, organization as well as business enablers to ensure experience design.

It has a strong focus on commerce services based on platforms and SaaS solutions to deliver unified offerings

It has bolstered its Oracle capabilities through the acquisition of Evosys, which has helped in enhancing its portfolio of services

It has a strong focus on creating propriety solutions by leveraging next-generation technologies such as AI, ML, and computer vision.

Clients appreciated Mastek's account management, fast problem resolution, and competence in terms of pricing when compared to its competitors.

About Mastek:

Mastek is a trusted turnkey Digital Engineering & Cloud Transformation partner that delivers Innovative Solutions and Business Outcomes for clients in Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail, Manufacturing, Financial Services, Government/Public Sector, etc. We enable customer success and business change programs by partnering with enterprises to unlock the power of data, modernize applications to the cloud, and accelerate digital advantage for all stakeholders. Customers Trust Mastek to deliver Business Value with Velocity and we operate in 40+ countries including the UK, Americas, Europe, Middle East, APAC with ~5000 employees. Our mission is to de-complex Digital and make your business future-ready with an industry-first approach. Evosys, a Mastek company, is an Oracle Partner and a leading Oracle Cloud implementation and consultancy provider and has executed programs for 1,200+ Oracle Cloud clients. For more details, please visit our website www.mastek.com.

