Brooklyn's Own Bay Ridge Honda Wins Honda Masters Circle Award

Masters Circle 2021
Masters
Brooklyn-based auto dealer Bay Ridge Honda was honored with the Honda Masters Circle Award for 2021. The nationally renowned Honda Masters Circle Award recognizes the top 50 dealers in the U.S. with the highest sales volume and best customer service scores. Bay Ridge Honda was the only Honda dealer in the district to win this award, recognized for stellar performance serving customers from Brooklyn and across New York City.
"The Honda Masters Circle is a singular honor that we couldn't be prouder to hold. The award represents the hard work of the team at Bay Ridge Honda, a team made up more as a family than a company. It speaks to their superb sales performance, impressive customer service statistics and community-driven mindset, and we are incredibly honored to be recognized for all of it," said Robert Sabbagh, Owner of Bay Ridge Honda.
"This award can only be attributed to the hard work of the entire team at Bay Ridge Honda and wouldn't be possible without the support of The Sabbagh Family and the Brooklyn Community," said Robert Scarpaci, General Manager, Bay Ridge Honda.
About Honda Masters Circle: The Honda Masters Circle Award is earned by Honda dealerships that exhibit superb sales performance and impressive customer service statistics. It is given to the top 50 dealers in the U.S. with the highest sales volume and customer service scores.
About Bay Ridge Honda: A family-owned and -operated Honda dealer in Brooklyn, Bay Ridge Honda provides drivers from New York City with reliable auto sales, service, and financing. Bay Ridge Honda has been in business for over 60 years and has become a staple of the Brooklyn community and beyond. Learn more at www.bayridgehonda.com.
Media Contact:
Ariana Toshek
718-836-4600 Ext: 1135
