Mandarin Oriental Partner With Growth Engineering to Deliver Five-Star Learning Experiences

This partnership will see Mandarin Oriental use Growth Engineering LMS, Growth Engineering Learning App and Growth Engineering Authoring Tool to further digitise and enhance their learning offering.

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is a hotel investment and management group focusing on luxury hotels, resorts and residences. Their journey began in 1963 in Hong Kong, with the opening of their flagship property.

Since then they have become renowned for their dedication to luxury service and interiors. They are now internationally recognised for creating some of the world's most sought-after properties, offering contemporary luxury and signature oriental charm.

Growth Engineering are learning technology providers who specialise in using learner engagement to fuel real business impact. They have won 110+ industry awards and provide technology solutions for organisations like HP, BT, L'Oréal, P&G and many others.

On the new partnership, Mandarin Oriental's Head of Learning & Development, Will Mayor, had this to say:

"We are extremely excited to be working with the award-winning team at Growth Engineering. This partnership will enable us to build upon our already exceptional colleague experience and enhance our learning offering, providing our global team with the skills and knowledge they need, when they need it."

Growth Engineering's Managing Director, Juliette Denny, was delighted by the news:

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group to deliver best-in-class learning experiences to their knowledge-hungry teams.

"They are renowned worldwide for their unwavering commitment to luxury service. So, it's only right that they are supported by a five-star digital learning system."

