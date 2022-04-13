Friday's Dog Announces Application for OTCQB Listing and New TSXV Stock Symbol

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2022) - Friday's Dog Holdings Inc. DOGS ("Friday's Dog" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its corporate update on March 9, 2022, it has applied to have its shares listed for trading on the OTCQB® Market (the "OTCQB") and full eligibility through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") for electronic settlement and clearing of its common shares in the United States of America.

Andrew Bowering, director of Friday's Dog, commented: "We have had significant interest expressed from US-based investors and listing on the OTCQB will provide institutional and retail investors with easier access to trade in our shares while also enhancing our liquidity."

The quotation of the Company's common shares on the OTCQB remains subject to the approval of the OTCQB and the satisfaction of applicable listing requirements. Similarly, the clearance of settlement through DTC remains subject to DTC approval.

The OTCQB, operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York, is the premier marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Participating companies must be current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process, including meeting a minimum bid price and other financial conditions. The OTCQB is recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities. DTC eligibility will enable an accelerated settlement process and allow Friday's Dog's shares to be efficiently transferred between brokerage accounts electronically within the United States.

Friday's Dog also announces that the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has approved a change in the Company's stock symbol trading on the TSXV. Effective on April 19, 2022, the Company's common shares will trade on the TSXV under the symbol "FRDY" FRDY.

There is no action required by current shareholders in connection with the symbol change and no change has been made to the Company's share capital. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital.

About Friday's Dog

Friday's Dog is a premium CPG company specializing in dog-care products sold primarily through DTC channels. Products range from treats, shampoos and conditioners, grooming and care products, and dog lifestyle accessories. Guided by a strong marketing team led by award-winning experts Ariel Foxman and Steve Elston, and headed by CPG C-suite veteran Richard Scheiner, Friday's Dog is set up for success. Launching in April, 2022 with 9 ready-made products, the team has over 70 other items in development at varying stages in the pipeline for continued DTC distribution. To supplement its product marketing side, the Company is further supported by experienced financers and independent directors continuing to advise the expected growth of Friday's Dog.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

