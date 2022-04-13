WiFi as a Service Market Size and Risk Analysis, Opportunities and Challenges Through 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 08:57:41 / Comserve Inc. / -- The WiFi as a service market is projected to grow from 2.1 billion in 2018 to USD 6.1 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 23.8% from 2022-2031.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The WiFi as a service market is projected to grow from 2.1 billion in 2018 to USD 6.1 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 23.8% from 2022 to 2031. Reduction in the cost of ownership of WiFi infrastructure for organizations, development of smart cities, and increased demand for high-speed and widespread network coverage are factors fueling the growth of the market across the globe. However, cloud connectivity failure and data security issues are expected to hinder the growth of the WiFi as a service market during the forecast period.

The managed services segment is estimated to account for a larger share of WiFi as a service market as compared to the professional services segment from 2022 to 2031. Enterprises opt for managed services to overcome the challenges of budget constraints and technical expertise as managed service providers have skilled human resources, infrastructure, and industry certifications. They offer services to monitor and manage hardware devices and manage the availability and performance of networks. They also ensure smooth operations and security of networks.

Get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-106523

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: WiFi as a Service Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Growth Forecast With Revenue Analysis - Global Forecast to 2031

The small and medium enterprises segment of the WiFi as a service market is projected to grow at a higher rate than the large enterprises segment from 2018 to 2023. Maximum productivity and reduced operational costs are the crucial factors for small and medium enterprises as they have limited budgets. Small and medium enterprises face several challenges in terms of capital, skills, scalability, and management control. Hence, these organizations require cost-effective solutions that can help them optimize their business processes. This leads to an increased demand for WiFi as a service from small and medium enterprises operating in the retail, education, travel and hospitality, and healthcare and life sciences verticals across the globe.

The Asia Pacific WiFi as a service market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market in this region can be attributed to the ongoing digitalization in various industries such as retail, education, and transportation and logistics and increased requirement for managed IT services in the region. Moreover, as broadband and mobile infrastructures are improving in the Asia Pacific region, the mobile workforce and BYOD trends are also gaining momentum. These trends in the Asia Pacific region are also leading to the increased adoption of WiFi technology, which is expected to fuel the growth of the Asia Pacific WiFi as a service market.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-106523

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: WiFi as a Service Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Growth Forecast With Revenue Analysis - Global Forecast to 2031

In-depth interviews were conducted with chief executive officers, marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the WiFi as a service marketplace.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 62%, Tier 2 – 23%, and Tier 3 – 15%

• By Designation: C-level – 38%, D-level – 30%, and Others – 32%

• By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 15%, Asia Pacific – 35%, the Middle East and Africa – 5%, and Latin America – 5%

Research Coverage

The market study estimates sizes of the WiFi as a service market and its segments and subsegments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of the market based on service, solution, organization size, vertical, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post WiFi as a Service Market Size and Risk Analysis, Opportunities and Challenges Through 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.