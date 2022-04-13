Optical Chemical Sensor Market Size : Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 08:52:49 / Comserve Inc. / -- Optical Chemical Sensor Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



Market Overview

The optical chemical sensor market was valued at USD 1.81 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of USD 4.77 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 17.57%, during the forecast period



- Optical chemical sensors perform the detection of specific chemicals that cannot be detected by other technologies present in the market. They are comparatively easy to miniaturize, they are sensitive, and can operate in water, air, corrosive liquids, organic solvents, and soil.

- Optical chemical sensors have replaced the traditional and conventional electronic sensors due to various advantages over them, such as selectivity, immunity to electromagnetic interference, and safety while working with flammable and explosive compounds. They are also inexpensive, non-destructive, and have many capabilities.

- These advantages over the traditional sensors have driven the attention of the sensor manufacturers to the optical chemical sensors. Moreover, enterprises, such as Siemens have included these sensors in their product offerings, providing the manufacturers with tremendous potential.

- However, despite a number of advantages, optical sensors also have some disadvantages, such as ambient light, which can interfere with their operation. Also, their long-term stability is limited due to indicator leaching or photobleaching.

Scope of the Report

Optical chemical sensors are defined as miniaturized devices that can transfer real-time and on-line information on the detection of specific compounds or ions in a complex sample. The most widely used techniques utilized in the optical chemical sensor are optical absorption and luminescence.



Key Market Trends

Medical Sector to Witness High Growth



- The rising demand for the next generation of clinical diagnostics, measuring and monitoring sensors for applications in implantable and wearable devices have created huge opportunities with exponential growth potential for the market.

- Chemical sensing array and higher order orthogonal sensors are significant trends in the global market. Particularly in bio-sensing, advancements in micro fluids, and imaging technology are the primary driving factors of optical chemical sensors market.

- With less raw material usage and the emergence of nano and microfabrication techniques within the industrial manufacturing process have led to a substantial increase in the commercialization of optical chemical sensors for healthcare applications and is expected to stay steady during the forecast period.

- With the increasing R&D expenditure by industry players in the medical technology, it is expected to drive the market for optical medical sensors forward.



North America Occupies a Significant Share in the Market



- Owing to the rising healthcare expenditure and the increasing incidence of diseases in this region, the United States is expected to contribute significantly to the optical chemical sensors and biosensors market. This is owing to the miniaturization, the carbon-nanotube-based optical sensor can detect a specific protein found on the membrane of chronic myeloid leukemia cells.

- Additionally, optical chemical (gas) sensors provide a good alternative over the conventional conductometric gas sensors. They are found to be highly sensitive with a very fast response towards a wide concentration range (0.5 to 100 ppm) of CO gas at room temperature and hence creates the way for the commercial application of an efficient optical CO gas sensor.

- Moreover, the US government has introduced mandatory regulations to compel the adoption of CO gas leak detector in every house. The awareness campaign about the harmful effects of poisonous carbon monoxide (CO) through the national fire protection association (NFPA) and the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is further driving the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The optical chemical sensor market is highly competitive owing to the presence of many small and large players in the market operating their business. The market appears to be moderately concentrated and the key strategies adopted by the major players in the market are product innovation and mergers and acquisition. Some of the major players in the market are Honeywell International Inc., Emerson Electric Company, ABB Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH.



- January 2018 - Siemens building technologies division introduced a dust sensor which can be utilized in buildings, rounding out its product offering for a healthy indoor climate. The sensor can be used to monitor and visualize particle pollution and is easy to integrate into building management systems.

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

