TBI Therapy Taps AMP to Deliver Their Patented Traumatic Brain Injury Rehab Protocol

In a new deal announced today, TBI Therapy will implement AMP to deliver its neuroregenerative protocols to patients suffering from traumatic brain injury. The relationship will enable TBI Therapy to quickly scale its groundbreaking offerings to clinics and patients nationwide. The deployment of AMP in the neurological rehabilitation space further solidifies its stance as a specialty agnostic platform, one that empowers providers with the digital tools necessary to care for a range of patients.
Founded by Dr. John Hughes, TBI Therapy develops specific protocols for the treatment of mild to severe brain injuries. The protocols feature a combination of multiple regenerative therapies that produce synergistic benefits to the patient.
"AMP will be a game changer for our practice. The platform will allow for purposeful patient engagement, real-time progress monitoring, and data collection while enabling us to make the protocol available to more patients suffering from TBI, regardless of their location," says Dr. Hughes.
AMP provides a proven enterprise-scale solution to healthcare organizations and service providers looking to modernize the way they deliver health and human performance protocols to their covered populations. By implementing AMP's web and mobile applications, healthcare providers can quickly digitize their existing offerings, improve patient engagement, and collect valuable data, empowering them to meet the needs of an evolving market.
"We are humbled to work with Dr. Hughes and his team at TBI Therapy on this digital health partnership to address the prevalence and severity of TBIs. We're passionate about improving the lives of both our provider clients and their patients, and having a strong compliance and communication platform in place will ensure accountability by all parties throughout the episode of care," says AMP CEO David Nichols.
Both AMP and TBI Therapy are recipients of Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contracts by the U.S. Air Force (USAF) through AFWERX. Future plans include further strategic alignment to address TBI among military service members.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.