Environmental Waste International Announces Private Placement

Whitby, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2022) - Environmental Waste International EWS (the "Company" or "EWS") announced today that it has raised $825,000 in a $0.10 per unit private placement financing. Each unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each warrant expires two years from the closing and has an exercise price of $0.15.

Five members of the EWS Board of Directors and a senior member of management of the Company (collectively, the "Related Parties") participated in the purchase of units in the offering which constitutes a "related party transaction" as such term is defined by Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company was exempt from the MI 61-101 valuation and minority approval requirements for related party transactions in connection with the offering because the Company was not listed on a stock exchange specified in section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101, and neither the fair market value of the units purchased by the Related Parties, nor the proceeds to be received by the Company in respect of the Related Parties' participation in the offering, exceeded $2,500,000.

Certain members of Windspace A/S, the Danish company that is currently working on securing financing for a 100 tonne per day plant in Nyborg, Denmark utilizing EWS technology, also participated in the placement.

There were no fees paid for the offering. All securities issued pursuant to the offering are subject to a statutory hold period ending August 14, 2022. The offering is subject to TSX-V acceptance of regulatory filings. The funds will be used for upgrading the Company's Sault Ste. Marie ("SSM") facility and for working capital.

On April 4, 2022, EWS announced the engagement of Hybrid Financial Ltd. to provide marketing services to the Company. Hybrid is arm's length to the Company and does not currently own any securities of EWS.

The securities offered pursuant to the Offering have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Environmental Waste International Inc.

Environmental Waste International Inc. specializes in eco-friendly systems for the breakdown of organic materials, including tires. The Company has spent over 15 years engineering systems that integrate the EWS patented Reverse Polymerization™ process and proprietary microwave delivery system. EWS's unique microwave technology safely processes and recycles waste tires, while recovering highly valuable commodities, including carbon black, oil and steel. Each unit is designed to be environmentally safe, energy efficient, and economically profitable for the operator. For more information please visit, www.ewi.ca.

