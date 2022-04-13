Mobile 3D Market Inclinations And Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 08:21:25 / Comserve Inc. / -- Mobile 3D Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



Market Overview

The mobile 3D market is expected to register a CAGR of 40.60%, over the forecast period

- Global smartphone and notebook usage have witnessed a rapid increase. The increase has been augmented by the broader adoption of internet services, improved speed, and focus on digitalization among the countries. 3D has been part of such innovation and has been helped by technological developments in processors, chips, and memory capacities.

- The mobile 3D market is driven by improved display performance, computational power, optimization of size and price, and auto-stereoscopic technology, enabling users to view 3D displays without glasses, and availability of good quality 3D content.

- However, the high cost of 3D devices and content, difficulties in creating 3D content due to poor brightness, more power consumption, and resolution penalty due to 3D displays may hinder the market growth.

Scope of the Report

A 3D enabled mobile employs stereoscopy or any other 3D depth technique to convey the depth perception to the viewer. Some 3D mobiles have a glass-free 3D display and some high-end mobiles have a 3D camera and an HDMI 3D output. Real-time object analysis, orienting, locating, and identifying are the major features of mobile 3D. Various 3D applications, like animations, maps and navigation, mobile gaming, and mobile advertisements that bring a real-time feature to the viewers can be experienced with 3D enabled mobile devices, like smartphones, notebooks, tablets, and eyewear.



Key Market Trends

Gaming Applications are Expected to Account for the Largest Share



- The increased proliferation of video games and other video content on a 3D mainstream technology is driving the market. The rising demand for 3D video games is considered as a major trend.

- The mobile gaming industry is expected to have the highest market share among all other sectors of gaming. According to mediakix, by 2021, mobile gaming (which includes tablets) is expected to account for over half (59%) of the entire gaming market.

- Moreover, the revenue growth for the mobile gaming industry is expected to reach 736% in 2021 from 2012.

- With the growth of the mobile gaming industry, 3D games may be in demand, owing to 3D-enabled devices and the games with user interface (UI) as 3D. Thus, the gaming application may hold the largest market for the mobile 3D market in a few years from now.



Asia-Pacific Expected to be the Fastest Growing Market



- Asia-Pacific (APAC) has the highest growth rate in the mobile 3D market. The region has many giants in the smartphones market, like Vivo, Oppo, Lenovo, and Samsung.

- China held the largest share in the market, followed by India. Growth in the APAC region is expected to continue, as 3D mobile products are mainly consumer-centric.

- In the initial years of the product introduction, the market is supposed to be primarily for consumers with high purchasing power or professional purpose use consumer, who prefer the smartphone with updated features and specification.

- However, after a few years, it is expected to be a mass customer product, where the prices can be brought down to affordable prices.

Competitive Landscape

The mobile 3D market is highly concentrated, as these products are in the initial stage of being brought in the commercial stream, the market for these products is highly localized in the regions with higher consumer purchasing power. The cost of the product is higher in the initial stages and the product is most likely to be used by professional users. Some of the key players in the market are 3M Company, HTC Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, LG Electronics Inc., and NVidia Corporation, among others.



- March 2019 - NVIDIA announced that it is preparing to move its mobile (laptop) Kepler GPUs and 3D vision to legacy status, ending mainstream graphics driver support for these products.

