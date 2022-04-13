Cloud Network Security Market : Key Facts, Dynamics, Segments and Forecast Predictions Presented 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 08:21:14 / Comserve Inc. / -- Cloud Network Security Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



Market Overview

The global cloud network security market was valued at USD 8589.95 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 19192.82 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 14.40%, during the forecast period The new threats like Petya, Wannacry, Skype, Fireball, Delta Charlie, and others coming into action and threating to destroy all data if some ransom money to recover the data is not paid. Many individuals and organizations fell in this trap. Protection against cyber-attacks is becoming more important for industrial companies. Therefore, industries now consider its implementation right at the development stage for new machines, and throughout the entire life cycle.



- The market comprises of major players, such as IBM, Cisco, and Intel, who are the leaders in technology, as well as the networking market (Cisco). Being early adopters and major investors in the cloud-based networking technologies, these players are pioneers in this market. To keep a competitive edge and hold their position in the market, these companies have continued to make investments in this field.

- For instance, the introduction of IBM Blockchain, first of its kind enterprise-ready blockchain service based on the Linux Foundation's Hyperledger Fabric version 1.0, enables developers to quickly build and host robustly secure production blockchain networks on the IBM cloud.

- The market is expected to continue a significantly high growth, owing to the greater penetration of cloud solutions across various industry verticals, coupled with the advent of IoT and the Industry 4.0, and consequently the growing number of DDoS and data breaches. All these factors are expected to drive the market for cloud network security.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-79099

Scope of the Report

Network security is defined as the protection against misuse or the hacking of a system's files or directories. The most common threats to the network include viruses, worms, and trojan horses, spyware and adware, zero-day attacks, hacker attacks, DDoS attacks, and identity theft.

The application of cloud network security varies from small, medium to large scale organisations. It also provides a various solution such as firewall, secure sockets layer virtual private networking (SSL VPN), intrusion detection system (IDS) & intrusion prevention system (IPS). It is used by various end -user such as government, BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, education, service provider.



Key Market Trends

Application Based Classification & Products to Have Significant Demand for Cloud Network Security



- The application-based segmentation and product availability have served for the positive demand for cloud network security based products in the market. Organizations opt for data encryption or other available means to safeguard information.

- Commercial usage varies from the military grade product and services used in defense, industry grade product, and services for the financial businesses to public usage products and services. Some network applications require uninterrupted connectivity vital for the operation of the business, while others require the network to be operated continuously with a tolerance to disruption allowed.

- These factors decide the application-based implementation and usage of the product and drive the market in their respective segments. A failure of communication can be catastrophic and huge in terms of finances in the aviation & defense sectors, driving the demand for top-end products.

- The number of apps used in the various sector is increasing, while financial services, hold the major share as it serves the customer requirement in various ways like targeted customer promotions and product offers, bank appointment reminders, real-time alerts, bill reminders, and customer surveys.



United States Accounts for the Largest Share in the Global Cloud Network Security Market



- The United States is the largest consumer of cloud network security in the world. This could be attributed to the presence of large enterprises, growing frequency of cyber-attacks, and the increasing number of hosted servers in the United States.

- Many cloud security-providing companies are headquartered in the United States, and the country is home to approximately 63% of the world's privately-owned cybersecurity companies. Most of the companies pilot their new services in the country before launching and them globally.

- The rapid adoption of new technology in the country and growing focus for security is pushing the market forward. Presence of large cloud service providers in the country, such as Microsoft and Amazon, is playing a significant role in the growth of the cloud security market.

- US federal, state, and local government agencies rank last in cybersecurity, when compared to 17 major private industries, including transportation, retail, and healthcare. Presently, however, the government in this region has tightened the security norms to provide better cloud security.

- Higher penetration levels of medium and large scale companies, compared to the rest of the market, this segment of the market is expected to be the main buyer of network security solutions. Furthermore, as smaller enterprises access their cyber exposures, growth in adoption of cloud-based solutions is expected. As a result, the investments in this sector are also expected to increase exponentially over the forecast period.

- Moreover, there is huge growth potential from other industry segments in the country, such as manufacturing, energy, and utilities, as they have already migrated to digital-transformed methods of operations and are now beginning to get a better understanding of their cyber exposures.

Request for PDF Sample Copy: - https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-79099

Competitive Landscape

The global cloud network security market is highly fragmented due to many cyber threats are forcing governments and respective industries to invest more on their cyberspace. Increasing Investment is luring many new players into the market which offers the solution at lower prices that makes the cloud network security market competitive. Some of the key players in the market are IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Trend Micro Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. These players are constantly innovating and upgrading their product offerings to cater to the increasing market demand.



- April 2019 - Intel and Google cloud announced a strategic partnership to develop Anthos reference design to simplify deployment across on-premise data centers and clouds.

- January 2019 - Cisco acquires Ensoft Ltd.to simplify service provider networks through automation and programmability. Ensoft, a privately-held company headquartered in Harpenden, England, provides software solutions for service provider networks.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Adoption of SaaS Market

4.3.2 Increased Number of Network -Based Attacks

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Vulnerability to Attacks of Cloud Network

4.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

For more information about this report visit: Cloud Network Security Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Cloud Network Security Market : Key Facts, Dynamics, Segments and Forecast Predictions Presented 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.