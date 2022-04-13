Managed Data Center Services Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 08:21:18 / Comserve Inc. / -- Managed Data Center Services Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



Market Overview

The Managed Data Center Services Market was valued at USD 196.20 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 600.64 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 20.5% over the forecast period. According to a recent AFCOM State of the Data Center Industry study, edge solutions are one of the top areas of focus for data center end users. Forty four percent have already deployed some form of edge computing capacity or say they will be doing so over the next 12 months, according to the study.



- Increasing cyber attacks and the risk of data leaks is causing the market to grow. Replication services are one of the most demanded managed services which are used for protecting data Cyberhardening shrinks attack surfaces and denies malware the uniformity to propagate. By hardening software binaries, data center security teams eliminate an entire class of cyberattacks.

- Growing data and thus its management is causing the managed data center services to grow. According to Enterprise Data Storage 2018, data storage needs is expected to reach 32000 Exebytes by 2019, from 21000 in 2018. This calls for companies to take measures regarding the integrity and authenticity of data.

- Skilled and dedicated personnel are required to maintain the various processes associated with managed data center services. At Data Center World in March 2018, Google data center executives emphasized talent crisis in the data center industry saying that talent pool is unstable with majority approaching retirement age and few freshers entering the industry.

Scope of the Report

A managed data center is a type of data center model that is deployed, managed and monitored at/from a third-party data center service provider. The services rendered from these types of data centres range from Network Services to Disaster Recovery-Managed Backup. They can be deployed through cloud or can be on-premise too. It results in complete hybrid IT management.



Key Market Trends

Retail Industry to Dominate the Market



- According to the most recent Shopping Index of Salesforce, e-commerce grew 17% in the third quarter in 2018, globally. Moreover, in the US, the Census Bureau reported that online commerce represented 9.6% of total retail and around 87% of the US shoppers began their hunt in digital channels, up from 71% the prior year. This calls for increased use of data centers and managed services.

- Personalizing the shopping experience means customers' transaction history to be recorded so that the retailer can provide recommendations. Due to the increasing number of shoppers, the need for robust data centers has become mandatory.

- An emerging economy like India, which is facing increasing participation from foreign and private players, is predicted to generate revenue worth USD 60 billion in retail by 2020, according to IBEF. This increased revenue and demand for retail sales will generate more data requiring efficient data centers and more efficient managed services.



Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth



- Due to population growth and a rise in e-commerce, Asia-Pacific is experiencing a surge in data generated from digital products and services.

- Government initiatives such as Digital India planned to be completed in 2019 and aimed at transforming the country into a digitally empowered economy, is set to contribute to the growth of data centers infrastructure in India.

- Cloud technology is slowing gaining momentum in Asia-Pacific. Thus the demand for managed services is increasing due to speed and agility. It will give a push to cloud-based deployments.

- Regulators play a crucial role in enabling – or impeding – the growth of managed data center services. While some APAC Regulators are clarifying outsourcing rules and guidelines to help firms achieve compliance, regulatory restrictions and cloud adoption blockers still exist.

Competitive Landscape

The market for managed data center services is fragmented with the majority of the giants providing services like Data Center Management and Enterprise Network Services thus helping in business continuity. New companies are also entering the market as the entry barrier is quite low.



- May 2019 - DXC Technology expanded its presence in data center co-location services by signing a long-term 13-plus year managed co-location services agreement with Credit Suisse (USA), Inc.

- April 2019 - VMware Cloud On Dell EMC Data Center-as-a-Service was launched. Data Center-as-a-Service is a consumption-based management service for VMware Cloud on Dell EMC infrastructure. The offering delivers public cloud agility and simplicity to on-premise workloads fully managed by Dell Technologies which can be sold by channel partners.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Cyber Attacks and Risk of Data Leaks is Causing the Market to Grow

4.3.2 Need for Management of Large Volume of Data Generated is Expanding the Market

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Skilled and Dedicated Personnel is Hindering the Market Growth

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

