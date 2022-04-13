Foresight Ventures Sponsored Bitcoin Miami 2022, as It Looked to Consolidate on Its Growth in the Web3 Space

Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2022) - Foresight Ventures, a Web3 investment firm, had an essential role in the recently concluded Bitcoin conference hosted in Miami, United States.

Held at the Miami Convention Center from April 5th to April 9th, 2022, Bitcoin 2022 in Miami was a rousing success as expected, with tens of thousands of crypto enthusiasts and industry luminaries descending on the city for the annual event, and Foresight Ventures was there for every thrilling moment as an event sponsor.

Foresight Ventures had a number of goals it set out to achieve during the conference, including forming new partnerships and playing a part in guiding the next generation of Web3 companies toward success. These goals were all met and exceeded, and the firm has advanced a number of its biggest priorities around finding the next major Web3 disruptors.

Since its inception a year ago, Foresight Ventures, the young and dynamic Venture Capital firm has aimed to build its DAO ecosystem across all investment tracks, which it has supported. During the conference, the Foresight Ventures team was focused on achieving the following goals:

1. On-site interviews with Conference sponsors such as Bobby Lee from Ballet Wallet, Etoro, Terra, Yield App, Metis, Illust Space, and others were conducted by the primary news channel Foresight News.

2. Sponsored the Grand Ballroom and formed alliances with top BTC projects to deliver industrial research reports for the upcoming quarter.

3. Collaborated with the Yale Blockchain incubator's lead and will host a hackathon with the blockchain center to empower the student developer community.

4. Hosted an ecosystem meetup with Illust Space, Zebec Protocol, YBB foundation, BitGet, BitKeep, and many more during the Nolcha show.

5. Attended the Cheetah Mining investor mixer, which hosted over 100 crypto investors from BTC, Layer2, NFT and Metaverse sectors.

Foresight Ventures took part in the Nolcha Shows: NFT Edition powered by TRON DAO on April 6th, presenting extraordinary and diverse artwork through creative programming, engaging activities, and captivating entertainment.

In addition, Foresight Ventures and its partner companies such as BitGet and BitKeep wallet boast an impressive ecosystem spanning all aspects of Web3, from DeFi and NFTs to GameFi projects and blockchain infrastructure as one major brand hosted meetup during Nolcha Show.

During the Nolcha Show, digital NFT art, large-scale sculptures, photography, and paintings by Beeple, Yiying Lu, Zevi G, Kfir Moyal, Mateus, Jason Skeldon, Lawrence Leyderman, and others were displayed on state-of-the-art Canvia canvases, which drew a lot of attention from the attendees.

The event featured a slew of new launches and NFT marketplaces. Among the sponsors and partners are Tron, APENFT, ChainGuardians, Foresight Ventures, BitKeep, Artifact Technology, Courtyard, Nori, D'ussé, Project Galaxy, OCA, The Billionaires Club, and Canvia.

Beeple, Yiying Lu, Zevi G, and 456 Collectors Club, Kfir Moyal, Mateus, Jason Skeldon, and Lawrence Lederman were among the artists featured.

Foresight Ventures has big plans for its role in space. It will continue to collaborate with global blockchain accelerators and provide mentorship to student entrepreneurs through incubator programs. Through hackathon partners such as Avalanche, Arweave, Dfinity, Gitcoin, Dorahacks, and others, the company will sponsor major blockchain hackathons and developer-focused events across various sectors. It intends to invest between $100 and $200 million in Web3 projects over the next three years.

About Foresight Ventures

Foresight Ventures believes that cryptocurrency will define the next few decades of innovation. The firm invests early and makes quick decisions, providing extensive support for projects through its robust ecosystem, which includes major market players such as crypto exchange Bitget and crypto wallet BitKeep. Its founding and partnership team includes veterans from some of the world's top financial and technology firms who are committed to identifying and supporting the next generation of disruptive players across Web3.

Media Contact:

Fengxiao Bai

Email: baifx@foresightventures.com

