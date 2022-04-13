RemitBee Helping Fund Entrepreneurs One Startup at a Time

RemitBee, an online money transfer and currency exchange startup's Financial Empowerment Fund, is currently accepting applications for new ventures.
The Financial Empowerment Fund was established to support entrepreneurs and fintech startups that are financially empowering people through their products or services. In essence, the investments will be made as an extension of Remitbee's own vision and mission. Through the investment fund, RemitBee seeks to improve upon insufficient access to resources, financial exclusivity and lack of tech infrastructure found across the globe.
"There are thousands of entrepreneurs and startups around the world who are looked past by traditional venture capital funds. Oftentimes these startups are creating meaningful impact in their local community and do not have the means to scale up. We are offering these companies the technical knowledge as well as financial backing to provide maximum value," RemitBee CEO and Co-Founder Yogi Yoganathan said. "Our mission is to make a difference. Whether it's through RemitBee or through the Financial Empowerment Fund, we can help individuals and now businesses lead change in their lives and communities. I cannot be more excited about this."
The company recently made its first investment with Sri Lankan-based FinTech platform Moneta. It made the investment during a time of great economic uncertainty in the country where inflation is at record levels. Moneta builds modern credit infrastructure to help underestimated Sri Lankans to access credit facilities using alternate credit scoring methods.
Startup companies can apply for an investment through the Financial Empowerment Fund directly on the RemitBee website. The simple application consists of nine questions for the Fund's team to review and then move on to the next step of the funding process.
For more information on RemitBee and the Financial Empowerment Fund, visit https://www.remitbee.com/venture-capital
Press Contact: Bhaneeta Chadha
Email: bhaneeta.chadha@remitbee.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.