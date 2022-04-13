Data Center Construction Market Future Scope, Opportunities with Strategic Growth and Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 07:35:31 / Comserve Inc. / -- Data Center Construction Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The data center construction market was valued at USD 20.11 billion in the year 2019 and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 32.50 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.34% during the forecast period. The development of advanced technologies such as the internet of things, software-defined data centers, and disaster recovery fueled the demand for the construction of data centers globally. Further, a new design of data center construction should be based on customer needs, business requirements, be scalable, manageable, optimized spaces, standardized (i.e., TIA, BICSI, Uptime Institute, EN 50600, CISCA, LEED, ANSI/ASHRAE Standard 90.4-2016), secure, modular, flexible and efficient.



- Growing demand for cloud applications is driving the market as increasing the utilization of cloud storage is fueling the demand, and according to Oracle's Cloud Prediction 2019, approx 80% of all enterprise (and mission-critical) workloads will move to the cloud. As the definite number of files stored in the cloud has increased in a rapid state, the percentage of files that contain sensitive data has also grown, today standing at 21% with an increase of 17% over the past two years.

- Further, the adoption of a software-defined data center in healthcare drives the market. Medical expenditure is increasing every year, and the cost of optimization from the customer perspective is also in focus. According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, by 2040, healthcare spending is expected to increase to about USD 18.28 trillion, with high-income countries expected to spend around USD 9,019 per person in 2040. Whilst the healthcare organizations are in the nascent stage to adopt modern changes to IT infrastructure, the adoption of a software-defined data center in the healthcare institutes will streamline data management, unify networking, and server storage with better agility. ​

Key Market Trends

Growing Adoption of Hyperscale Data Centers in Large Enterprises is Driving the Market Growth



- The hyperscale data centers are used in different sectors to increase computing ability, memory, networking infrastructure, along with storage resources. The various features of the hyperscale data centers include the physical infrastructure and distribution systems supporting the data centers for maximizing cooling efficiency, along with the ability to broadly scale computing tasks in an efficient way.

- Various cloud-based companies, such as Google and Facebook, are focused on investing in supercomputers accommodating their hyperscale needs. For instance, by mid-2020, Facebook is expecting the construction of its fifth hyperscale facility, an H-shaped building with 2.5 million sq. Ft area. Furthermore, in February 2019, India's prominent data center player, CtrlS, announced its investment of INR 2000 crore in setting up the hyperscale infrastructure, which is claimed to be the world's largest Hyperscale Tier-4 data center facility.

- Moreover, the business of selling data center hardware designed to Open Compute Project specifications is booming. Advanced cooling solution for fast-growing power consumption and computing density in next-generation data centers with no changes in the extra facility is significantly contributing to the market growth with OCP.

- For instance, in May 2020, Wiwynn announced to showcase its cutting-edge standalone rack-level liquid cooling solution with the next-generation Open Compute Project (OCP) server to address the growing demand of high-power consumption and compute density for cloud computing, AI and HPC, during the OCP Virtual Summit 2020.



North America Accounts To Hold a Major Share



- Over a while, the United States has been recognized as one of the fore-runners in the adoption of new technologies. With increasing adoption in Big Data analytics, the companies in the region, in order to avoid falling short on traditional storage, have begun the construction of new data centers along with colocation centers to run their business analytics activities.

- The increasing investments in metro infrastructure in North America have provided optimal opportunities for the construction of data centers. For instance, CyrusOne planned to build a 340,000 sq. Ft. mega data center with the 100MW of capacity in Dallas metro in three phases.

- Further, customers are constantly experiencing the increase of sophisticated user demands for network and connectivity solutions that deliver faster and more reliable data connections across the data centers in the United States. In April 2020, MOX Networks, LLC, and Cologix announced a new partnership aimed at expanding connectivity solutions for their customers across North America. Currently connected to the Cologix Minneapolis data centers, MOX is now offering 1G, 10G, and 100G capacity services to all Cologix customers, with the ability to extend service to several Chicago area data centers and the Seattle metro area.

- Furthermore, the increasing demand for Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) solutions to telecommunication and business technology resellers across North America contributes to market growth. A player such as SkySwitch provides white-label UCaaS from geographically diverse locations to maximize system resiliency to MSPs, VARs, ISPs, and interconnects.

Competitive Landscape



The data center construction market is fragmented in nature, as it consists of several major players. With technological advancements and product innovations, many companies are increasing their presence in the market by securing new contracts and by tapping new markets that cater to an intense rivalry. Key players are IBM Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., etc. Recent developments in the market are



- May 2020 - VBit DC announced its USD 1.1 million seed funding, where this funding will be used to begin the construction of a 200MW data center in Alberta, Canada. Once completed, VBit's massive Alberta data center will be one of the largest data centers in the world dedicated solely to Bitcoin mining operations. The size of the center and access to inexpensive electricity will allow VBit DC to offer its customers increased mining efficiency and considerably better ROI.

- May 2020 - Microsoft announced its plan to build the first data center in Central and Eastern Europe in Poland, where the value of the entire investment project of the company is expected to exceed USD 1 billion. The new data center region will join Microsoft's global infrastructure, which includes 59 cloud regions ensuring the availability of the Microsoft Azure service in over 140 countries. It will allow local access to the full range of services in the company's cloud.

