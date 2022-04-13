Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market According to latest research on focusing on Leading Manufacturers Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 07:35:49 / Comserve Inc. / -- Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



Market Overview

The content delivery network (CDN) market was valued at USD 11.76 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 49.61 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 27.30%, over the forecast period. Rising demand for rich video content among the increasing online users and the trend of digitization among the organizations across the end user verticals boosts the overall CDN market demand.



- According to Cisco's visual networking index, IP video is projected to have 79% of online traffic by 2018. This suggests the growing trend of online video services. Online gaming is one of the major areas where CDN is gaining prominence. Gaming companies are increasingly investing in CDN to deliver high-quality content for ensuring a better user experience.

- With an increase in usage of the internet and smart devices, an enormous amount of data is being generated on a daily basis, which needs to be smartly managed. Web-performance-optimization solutions are aimed at reducing latency. The success of these solutions will increase the demand from major retailers, and the media and entertainment industry.

Scope of the Report

A content delivery network (CDN) refers to a distributed group of servers which provides quick delivery of internet content. A content delivery network (CDN) enables the transfer of different features required for loading internet content such as HTML pages, javascript files, images, and videos. Moreover, CDN helps to handle large internet traffic by diverting the users to different servers, thereby load is distributed efficiently.CDN helps to provide solutions and services to different end-user verticals.



Key Market Trends

Media Delivery is Expected to Have a Significant Market Share



- The total world population using the internet stands at 56.3%, which is responsible for the growing online content. With the advent of 4K/UHD televisions, high definition supporting smart gadgets and improving connectivity are rising the expectations among the viewers for high-quality content.

- Many media organizations are making a transition toward digital distribution model. These transitions present a great market opportunity for CDN vendors. CDN vendors are increasingly focusing on the techniques for web performance optimization, in order to cater to the mobile and dynamic content requirements.

- The amount of mobile traffic for media-related services accounted for about 45%, which is further expected to increase. The need for content to be mobile-compatible is further expected to increase, owing to the expected growth of consumed data to about 4.5 GB per month, which is now at an amount of 900 MB on average.

- The data volume of CDN is increasing due to the advent of Peer-to-peer technology (p2p), 5G, Wearable Devices, IoT, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and much more technological innovation.



North America Holds the Largest Share in Content Delivery Network Market



- North America has a high internet penetration rate, which is expected to aid the growth of content in that region. With the presence of the market leaders and early adoption of technologies across various end-user verticals, North America stood as the leading regional market and is expected to continue its dominance, over the forecast period.

- The number of viewers for online gaming content has also been increasing consistently. The growth of gaming video content has also been increasing, which is further contributing to the growth of CDN around the world.

- In the United States, the usage of Paytv has also been reducing and increasing number of consumers have been identified to prefer online media content to Paytv. Off late, cord cutting has been accelerating and about 22.2 million cord cutting are expected to be done in the coming years, emphasizing the shift toward on-demand content.

Competitive Landscape

The content delivery network is highly fragmented due to companies have benefits such as improved accessibility with which it can grow mobile content delivery, its storage and accessibility. With new technological innovation maneuvering the world, the scope of entering into CDN market is quite exciting and perspective. Some of the key players in the market are Amazon Web Services Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., Google LLC., Verizon Digital Media Services (Oath Inc.), Limelight Networks Inc., Tata Communications. These players are constantly innovating and upgrading their product offerings to cater to the increasing market demand.



- February 2019 - Amazon's cloud arm Amazon Web Services (AWS) expanded its presence in India with two new Edge locations for its Amazon Cloud Front and AWS Direct Connect offerings in Hyderabad and New Delhi.

- May 2018 - Akamai Technologies Inc. released the new Akamai Connector for Salesforce Commerce Cloud. Commerce Cloud enables brands to provide personalized experiences for shoppers that span web, mobile, social, and in-store.

- April 2018 - Edgemesh Inc. launched Edgemesh 2.0, the second generation adaptive, decentralized edge delivery system that facilitates content distribution and security, across the internet.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.4 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.5 Market Drivers

4.5.1 Increasing Online Users, Per-Capita Online Consumption, And Demand for High -Quality Video Content Drives Growth

4.5.2 Growing Demand From Online Gaming Industries Adding Market Growth

4.6 Market Restraints

4.6.1 Larger Organisations Tending to Build Their Own CDNs

4.6.2 Bandwidth Concerns Particularly in Developing and Undeveloped Economies



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

