Zonetail Is Pleased to Announce the Launch of Its Multifamily Residential Platform in Eight U.S. Cities

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2022) - Zonetail Inc. ZONE ZTLLF ("Zonetail" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has officially launched its residential platform in multifamily apartment buildings in eight U.S. cities across Virginia, the Carolinas and Georgia, in partnership with Link Apartments® .

Link Apartments® utilizes Yardi's premium RentCafé Mobile app platform. The successful integration of the RentCafé Mobile app and Zonetail provides Link Apartments® residents with instant access to the 'Explore' marketplace. Zonetail's unique 'Explore' marketplace plug-in, which was built specifically for this purpose, and announced in the press release dated November 15, 2021, was successfully inserted into the existing Yardi RENTCafe Mobile App, providing all of the local and national content and features that the full 'Zonetail Home' platform offers. The next time a Link Apartments® resident opens the app, the Zonetail 'Explore' marketplace will be there, right on the landing page.

This exciting development also triggers the launch of one of America's largest telecom companies on the Zonetail platform, (press released on December 15, 2021), as well as several other businesses in the U.S. that Zonetail has signed in recent months.

As the Zonetail marketplace continues to develop, Link Apartments® residents will enjoy a wide range of unique offerings from local businesses in their surrounding area, such as restaurants, shopping, grocery, food delivery, entertainment and more. In addition, they will now have access to national, big brand corporations that have joined Zonetail's marketplace.

"We're very pleased to launch the Zonetail marketplace across our Link Apartments® portfolio," said Shawn Cardner, Executive Vice President, Grubb Properties. Mr. Cardner went on to say, "Zonetail's software was simple to implement, and it provides numerous benefits to our residents and our property management team, including the ability to engage residents and further connect them to their community."

In the coming days, Zonetail anticipates 'switching on' the fully integrated Thumbtack feature, providing Link Apartments® residents access to a wide range of home and personal services via the Thumbtack agreement that Zonetail announced on November 8, 2021. Readers, please refer to Zonetail's Corporate Update press release, dated April 11, 2022, and the Company's new Corporate Presentation for further details surrounding Thumbtack.

"This is another major milestone for the Company," said Mark Holmes, President and CEO of Zonetail. "In fact, it's several milestones wrapped up in one, as it also represents the launch of all of the recent partnerships we've built in the U.S. over the past few months. We fully anticipate this will lead to more signings with several other big brand companies that we've been in recent discussions with." Mr. Holmes continued, "Working with Shawn and his team has been fantastic. They're a wonderful group of people and very supportive of the Company. They also fully understand the role that technology must play in the future of property management, and we're excited to continue developing our relationship to provide additional solutions that we are working towards."

Mr. Cardner added, "Grubb Properties' goal is to expand our Link Apartments® portfolio of apartment units to 28,000 by 2028, and that expansion requires the implementation of new and innovative technology. We look forward to growing our relationship with Zonetail, to explore the development of the tools that our residents and management teams require."

Zonetail reports that they have been in discussions with Link Apartments® to consider additional opportunities on how the two companies can work together to enhance the offering by integrating smart building technology and payment processing.

About Zonetail

Zonetail Inc. ZONE ZTLLF is a mobile platform and market network that enables high-rise residents to better manage their homes by connecting people to products, amenities and services​. Our Mission is to provide a state-of-the-art mobile platform that enables mid-rise and high-rise residents to better manage their homes by connecting people to products, amenities, and services. And our Vision is to build a critical mass of users in the hard-to-reach, high rise residential vertical, through a unique mobile market network model - providing vital information, products, and services at the tap of a screen. We are the search engine to optimize you home. Zonetail also has a partnership with AAHOA, the largest association of hotels in the world representing approximately 35,000 hotels and 65% of the U.S. hotel market. The Company expects to relaunch its hotel vertical when market conditions within the hotel industry have rebounded after COVID.

Please visit https://www.zonetail.com.

About Grubb Properties

Grubb Properties, founded in 1963, is a vertically integrated real estate fund manager focused on the Essential Housing space through its Link Apartments® brand. The company targets residents earning between 60% and 140% of area median income (AMI), directly addressing a growing crisis for essential housing, while providing residents with exceptional living spaces. Grubb Properties maintains a long-term perspective and its careful and measured approach to real estate investment has delivered resilient and impressive returns. Grubb Properties has received numerous sustainability designations and recognitions and undergoes annual ESG assessments through GRESB. For more information, visit www.grubbproperties.com and www.linkapartments.com.

Grubb Properties' CEO Clay Grubb is the author of the book "Creating the Urban Dream: Tackling the Affordable Housing Crisis with Compassion."

