Currie Rose Submits to the Exchange NI 43-101 Technical Report for the North Queensland Vanadium Project

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2022) - Currie Rose Resources Inc. CUI ("Currie Rose" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that the Company has submitted to the TSX Venture Exchange the technical report (the "Report"), prepared in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101, entitled "Technical Report, North Queensland Vanadium Project, Queensland, Australia" and authored by Michael Dufresne, MSc., P.Geol., P.Geo., Steven Nicholls, BA.Sc., MAIG, and D. Roy Eccles, M.Sc., P.Geol.
Currie Rose has been working diligently to complete the previously announced Acquisition (See Press Release Dated October 27, 2021, and January 14, 2022) of the Toolebuc and Flinders Rivers Vanadium Projects from Liontown Resources Limited and CGM Lithium Pty Limited in Queensland, Australia (the "Project"), and the corresponding Private Placement of units of the Company.
Non-Brokered Private Placement
Currie Rose is currently completing the second tranche of its Unit Private Placement (See Press Release dated January 14, 2022).
Each unit consists of one Common Share of the Company priced at C$0.05 and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share of the Company at a price of C$0.10 for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Offering. Each Warrant is subject to an acceleration clause under certain conditions. All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months and a day from the date of issue.
The net proceeds of the Offering will be utilized to complete the Fundamental Acquisition and for the further development of the Project.
About Currie Rose Resources Inc.
Currie Rose is a publicly traded precious and battery metal explorer focused on identifying high-value assets in Canada and Australia. The Company's immediate focus is the advanced North Queensland Vanadium Project in Queensland, Australia.
Please visit our website at www.currierose.com.
For additional information, please contact:
Mike Griffiths, CEO
Office: 905-688-9115
Email: info@currierose.com
Iryna Zheliasko, Investor Relations
Office: 647-249-9298 ext. 322
Email: communications@currierose.com
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and reviewed and approved on behalf of Currie Rose Resources by Michael Griffiths, FAusIMM, President & CEO for Currie Rose Resources, a Qualified Person.
Forward-Looking Statements
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates. Statements about the closing of the transaction, expected terms of the transaction, the number of securities of Currie Rose that may be issued in connection with the transaction, and the parties' ability to satisfy closing conditions and receive necessary approvals are all forward-looking information. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/120288
