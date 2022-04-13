Author Coleen Sweet's New Book 'Douglas' is a Heartwarming Holiday Tale of a Tree Whose Only Wish is to Become a Christmas Tree

Midlothian, VA - April 13, 2022 - (

)

Coleen Sweet has completed her new book "Douglas": a heartwarming story about a young tree named Douglas and his aspirations. After learning about Christmas trees, Douglas wants nothing more than to grow into the biggest, tallest, greenest tree he can be, to become a perfect Christmas tree for a lucky family.

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Coleen Sweet's jolly tale grows just as big as Douglas, to the point where he may no longer fit inside of a house, but his dream isn't over as the Sweet family has connections and know exactly what to do with a tree this magnificent.

Readers who wish to experience this touching work can purchase "Douglas" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.

About Newman Springs Publishing:

Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: