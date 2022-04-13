Author Joseph Zaun's New Book 'Intolerable' is a Powerful Story of an Elementary School Teacher Who Finds Himself Trying to Protect Two Children and Their Mother

LOGANVILLE, Ga. - April 13, 2022 - (

Joseph Zaun, an award-winning author who has spent years in social work counseling helping victims of abuse, has completed his new book "Intolerable": an inspiring and engrossing story of Jordan Harrington, an elementary school teacher who has his life upended when he and his girlfriend Katie take on the task of finding a safe place for two young children, named Ben and Jackie, and their mother, Deborah, to live. As they do their best to help them, Jordan struggles to come to terms with his past.

Beginning Jordan's tale, Zaun writes, "'What would happen, Jordan, if you put down your weapons, stepped out of the trenches, and just walked away from the war?'

"Timothy Patterson had posed many hypotheticals in the time I had been coming to see him, which was now five months and counting. His office was on the second floor of the Woodland Building on the west end of Bickford, the town I had been living and teaching in for the past two years. It was secluded enough that I had little fear of being spotted by someone I knew when I would sneak in and out of the building each Friday afternoon.

"In March of 1982, when I was five, I tasted fear for the first time. In childhood, seminal moments often lack clarity and are either forgotten or years later remembered differently. Then you become an adult, or at least are told acquired years now qualify you for consideration, and everything from childhood—as best as you can tell—becomes obscure, even moot. Adulthood has a funny way of making childhood seem a mere rumor of another life only imagined in passing. Where that which is forgotten or repressed gets further lost in the mundane."

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Joseph Zaun's mesmerizing tale is full of twists and surprises that will leave readers breathless. Despite Jordan's and Katie's best efforts, secrets about Deborah create a moral dilemma for Jordan and complicate the matter entirely, putting all their lives at risk.

Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase "Intolerable" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.

