Author Sharla King's New Book 'Health Yeah: A Common Sense Approach to Mental Health' is a Useful Guide for Those Seeking to Improve Their Mental Health

GRAHAM, Texas - April 13, 2022

)

Sharla King has completed her new book "Health Yeah: A Common Sense Approach to Mental Health": a helpful work that provides guidance about ways to reach a healthier state of mind.

Author Sharla King was inspired to write this book by some previous health issues that she survived three times and by 50-plus years of experience in real-time counseling. Mostly, Sharla has gained counseling knowledge from working with people, as well as her love of people and the desire to always help people.

Sharla King discusses her work, writing, "When one reaches a healthier mental and physical body and state of mind, it is so much easier to find and enjoy your happy place. Isn't that our ultimate goal in life, to be happy? And as we all know, being responsible in finding our happy place is big. We own that job. We owe that to our family, friends, and all those we are around throughout our lives."

She continues, "Let's all stop throwing out our common sense with the baby wash and go back to creating a healthier environment for ourselves. Consequently, we will be healthier and happier people."

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Sharla King's impactful work assists readers on their journey toward a healthier life.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Health Yeah: A Common Sense Approach to Mental Health" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.

