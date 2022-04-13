Terry Nelson's New Book 'Black Lives Don't Matter in America's Criminal Justice System' Brings Focus to the Urgent Issues in America's Current Criminal Justice System

NEW YORK - April 13, 2022 - (

Terry Nelson has completed his new book "Black Lives Don't Matter in American": a gripping and potent work that highlights the harsh reality of how racism has been built into every web of American society.

Author Terry Nelson grew up in Chicago, Illinois, and spent most of his adult life in suburban Chicago. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree, a Bachelor of Science degree, a Master of Public Administration degree, and a law degree. His employments include 25 years of U.S. government service, 20 years of U.S. government contract employment, and over 10 years of teaching part-time college courses.

Terry Nelson discusses the purpose of his work, writing, "It is all too common that Americans cry out for justice. However, many don't understand how Black and Brown people are underserved by this system. Through life experiences—living, observing, and working within the system—I have determined that the current criminal justice system is flawed in providing equal justice to Black and Brown people."

He continues, "How can so many White Americans insist that there is not institutional racism but recognize that White privilege exists? America has got to wake up and stop lying to itself. We are going to have to be inclusive to continue down a path of greatness. Please don't let racism destroy the great nation that America has become. We have an opportunity today to defy history. All great nations of the past, at some point, had come to an end. The primary reason is an unwillingness to change."

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Terry Nelson's meaningful work opens a necessary conversation about America's criminal justice system and provides suggestions for how America can move forward.

Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase "Black Lives Don't Matter in America's Criminal Justice System" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.

