Author Karen Carson's New Book 'Captive in the OC: A Story of Survival' is a Gripping Tale of One Woman's Struggle Against Her Abuser and How She Managed to Escape

Karen Carson, a licensed veterinary assistant, domestic violence advocate, and animal rehabilitation practitioner, has completed her new book "Captive in the OC: A Story of Survival": an engrossing story of the author's real-life survival of domestic abuse, the events and red flags leading up to the abuse, and how she managed to escape.

Carson begins her tale, "I DO NOT like master bathrooms with no doors. The cubby of a toilet room is on the small side; nonetheless, it was my sanctuary. The toilet and I knew each other intimately. This tiny square of a room was the only place in the house that I could hide, shut the door, and cry. Hiding in that little cubby, I used to look up at the vent fan and pray, wipe my tears, and go downstairs to make dinner alone."

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Karen Carson's incredible tale reveals the horrible reality faced by many survivors of domestic abuse and highlights the ugliness that lies within the heart of one of the richest places in America. Using her own experiences to bring to light what it is like facing domestic abuse, Carson tells her story in the hopes that it will inspire others to come forward with their own stories. Beautifully written and expertly paced, Carson spares no details as she reveals to readers all she went through, the warning signs she missed, and how she found the strength to leave.

Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase "Captive in the OC: A Story of Survival" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.

