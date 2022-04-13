Author Kevin Blaine's New Book 'The Stray' is a Heartwarming Story About a Wandering Puppy Who Finds a Loving Home With a Reluctant Farmer and His Child

RUTLEDGE, Mo. - April 13, 2022 - (

Kevin Blaine, who grew up and still resides on his family farm in the Midwest, has completed his new book "The Stray": a meaningful children's story that depicts the profound impact that a dog can have on a family.

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kevin Blaine's heartfelt story follows what happens when the cherished pup comes up missing. Told through engaging rhyming prose, this book will help young readers understand what life is like on a farm.

Readers of all ages will be entranced by the simple, yet powerful story, following this lost puppy's journey to finding a loving home.

Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase "The Stray" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.

